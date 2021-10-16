World's Largest College Student Innovation, Entrepreneurship Competition Concludes with Big Success

NANCHANG, China, Oct. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th China International College Students' "Internet+" Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition, the largest of its kind worldwide, concluded with big success on October 15 at Nanchang University in east China's Jiangxi Province, according to the competition organizer Chinese Ministry of Education.

The 7th China International College Students’ “Internet+” Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition concluded with big success on October 15 at Nanchang University

Six projects stood out as final winners in this year's competition, including one champion, one runner-up and four second runners-up. "Zhong Ke Lite Core -- Industrial Application of Silicon-based Phosphor Light-emitting Chips", a project developed by the team of Nanchang University, was crowned the champion. The current technology industry applications have covered outdoor lighting, home lighting, education lighting, special lighting, agricultural lighting and also other fields.

The runner-up project was brought by Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics (BUAA). The BUAA team developed "Zhongfa Tianxin-Unmanned Guardian of Ten-Thousand-Feet High in the Sky" project, with the aim to build a complete fleet of large-scale unmanned aerial vehicles for various future applications.

Four projects came in second runners-up and they were "Flexiv Technology: Definer of the New Generation of Adaptive Robots", developed by Stanford University, Zhejiang University's "Goprint – Pioneering Multifunctional Smart Printer" project, Oxford University's "Green Ammonia Energy Storage System" project, and Columbia University's "The C+ Breathing" project.

With "Brave, Creative as I Can Be" as the theme, the 7th China International College Students' "Internet+" Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition attracted more than 9.56 million students of 4,347 colleges and universities from 121 countries and regions. The competition finals kicked off on October 13th, and 1,085 out of 2.28 million projects entered the finals.

In addition to the existing higher education track, vocational-education track, and emerging track, an industry and business proposition track made its debut in this year's competition.

Since it was inaugurated in 2015, the China International College Students' "Internet+" Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition has been held annually for seven consecutive years, with the participation of 6.03 million teams and 25.33 million college students. It has become the world' 's largest innovation and entrepreneurship competition for college students.

Contact person: Sasa Guan

Email: tongguan@xinhuanetus.com

Tel: 1-330-780-6068

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ministry of Education of the People's Republic of China