Crocs Adds Tenured Product Leader Lori Foglia to Senior Leadership Team Among Unprecedented Growth

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a global leader in innovative casual footwear, today announced that Lori Foglia was hired as Senior Vice President and Chief Product and Merchandising Officer. Ms. Foglia will join the Crocs senior leadership team, effective Oct. 18, as the brand continues to experience rapid growth globally. She will report to Crocs Brand President Michelle Poole.

Lori Foglia will serve as Senior Vice President, Chief Product & Merchandising Officer

Ms. Foglia brings nearly 25 years of product, merchandising and commercial experience to Crocs. Formerly with Victoria's Secret, Ms. Foglia spent nearly five years overseeing product commercialization for more than 1,000 store locations as well as the company's digital business, driving sales and strategy across multiple categories, including apparel, sport, intimates and accessories.

In 2019, she transitioned with the brand to LBrands as Executive Vice President and Global General Merchandise Manager, where she successfully led the development of a new apparel/fashion marketplace, rapidly expanding the business. Prior to this, she worked in varied roles at American Eagle Outfitters, most recently as General Merchandise Manager of aerie. While there, she spearheaded the then-startup with a new product cycle calendar to align more directly with omni and global growth strategies and built the team that launched a new store design concept in more than 200 retail locations.

"I am thrilled to welcome Lori to the Crocs team at this very exciting moment for the brand," said Michelle Poole, Crocs Brand President. "Her deep DTC merchandising experience and her strategic product and digital growth mindset will be a terrific addition to the Crocs leadership team as we drive accelerated and exponential growth across key categories and distribution channels around the world."

Ms. Foglia joins Crocs following multiple quarters of record growth and significant goal setting, with the brand recently announcing its goal to achieve net zero by 2030. The brand also recently outlined a five-year growth framework to achieve $5 billion in revenue by 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate of more than 17%.

"As someone who has had a pulse on well-known product brands for more than two decades, I can't think of a more exciting company to have the opportunity to focus my efforts on than Crocs," said Foglia. "Crocs has seen unparalleled growth these past few years and I'm looking forward to helping set a strategic product roadmap that will continue to drive brand momentum for years to come."

Ms. Foglia received a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Syracuse University and has been a member of the Retail Advisory Board Member at her alma mater.

In addition, Crocs has promoted Erik Olson to the position of Senior Vice President, Global Sourcing and Product Execution. Since joining Crocs in 2005, Mr. Olson has played several key global leadership roles, including leading the shift to outsourced manufacturing to build capacity and improve quality, while significantly reducing costs. In this new role, he'll continue to expand the impact and scope of product execution, taking the brand's iconic footwear from ideation to production through his work with internal innovation teams and external factory partners.

