Elkem ASA - Helge Aasen continues as Elkem's permanent CEO

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkem's board of directors and Helge Aasen have agreed that Aasen will continue as CEO of Elkem, after serving as interim CEO since June 2021. He assumes the role with immediate effect.

Helge Aasen has previously served as CEO of Elkem from 2009 to 2019. He has a broad industrial experience after working in most of the company's different functions for nearly 30 years.

"On behalf of a unanimous Elkem board, I am pleased that Helge Aasen has agreed to continue as CEO. Elkem is currently experiencing exceptional markets and delivering strong results. Helge knows the company better than most and is the best candidate to drive strong performance in the coming period while also delivering on our strategy. The company is well-positioned for the future with a strategy for growth driven by operational excellence and increased specialisation – stepping up on ESG, digital transformation and battery materials," says Hao Zhigang, chairperson of Elkem's board of directors.

Elkem has delivered all-time high operating income and strong quarterly results in the first half of 2021. The market prices for silicones and silicon products have since continued to increase significantly. Elkem will present its financial results for the third quarter on 27 October.

"Over the past months, we have experienced unprecedented changes in our key markets, in global supply chains and in energy markets. This situation presents unique opportunities and challenges. We have also launched a climate roadmap to reduce emissions towards net zero and grow supplies to the green transition. After being asked by the board to stay on, I have agreed to continue working with our diverse and global team of 6,800 to deliver for our customers and other stakeholders. I am excited and energised by the task, as we continue to move Elkem forward with a dual focus on performance and change," says Helge Aasen.

While working as Elkem's interim CEO, Aasen temporarily left Elkem's board of directors. He will now leave this role permanently and reduce the number of his external board memberships.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange announcement was published by Odd-Geir Lyngstad, VP Finance & Investor Relations at Elkem ASA, on 18 October 2021 at 7.00 CEST.

About Elkem

Elkem is one of the world's leading providers of advanced material solutions shaping a better and more sustainable future. The company develops silicones, silicon products and carbon solutions by combining natural raw materials, renewable energy and human ingenuity. Elkem helps its customers create and improve essential innovations like electric mobility, digital communications, health and personal care as well as smarter and more sustainable cities. With a strong track record since 1904, its global team of more than 6,800 people has a joint commitment to stakeholders: Delivering your potential. In 2020, Elkem was rated among the world's top 5% on climate and achieved an operating income of NOK 24.7 billion. Elkem is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: ELK). www.elkem.com

