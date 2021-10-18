Submissions for RSAC Innovation Sandbox at RSA Conference 2022 Now Open

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RSA® Conference, the world's leading information security conferences and expositions, today announced that submissions for the seventeenth annual RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest are now open.

Since 2005, the most promising young companies in cybersecurity have taken the RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest stage to compete for the title of "Most Innovative Startup." The competition is widely recognized as a springboard for startups, with the contest's top 10 finalists collectively seeing over 69 acquisitions and receiving over $9.8 billion in investments over the past 17 years. Additionally, two previous RSAC Innovation Sandbox finalists have completed IPOs in the last two years: ISB 2015 Finalist SentinelOne and ISB 2012 Finalist SumoLogic More than 160 companies have participated in RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest, with previous winners include Imperva, Phantom, Axonius, SECURITI.ai, and most recently at RSAC 2021, Apiiro.

Qualifying startups interested in participating in the RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest are invited to submit entries online no later than 8 p.m. PT on Monday, November 29, 2021. The top 10 finalists will be announced in January. Terms and conditions can be found here.

"RSA Conference has a long-standing history of being the catalyst for startup companies to jump into the next phase," said Shlomo Kramer, RSAC Innovation Sandbox judge and Co-founder and CEO, Cato Networks. "Over the past 17 years it is truly amazing how much talent has crossed the RSAC Innovation Sandbox contest stage and the countless ways these companies have contributed to the cybersecurity industry is commendable. We look forward to seeing what the new class of RSAC Innovation Sandbox competitors present at RSA Conference 2022."

RSA Conference 2022 will include a variety of innovation programming, including the RSAC Early Stage Expo, which is dedicated to promising, privately-held startups under five-years old with less than $3 million in revenue. Participating companies can showcase their solutions to the multitudes of attending innovators, decision makers, and investors. Additional year-round innovation programming includes RSAC 365 Innovation Showcase, a monthly virtual program where expert-led panels and startups from around the world address the industry's newest technology and solutions developments.

A summary of the criteria to compete in RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest include:

The product has been in the market for less than one year (launched between December 1, 2020 and December 1, 2021 )

The product matches an identified problem in the cybersecurity marketplace

The product takes an original and sound approach to solving a problem and has the potential to make a significant impact on cybersecurity

The product is validated through a client's beta testing or purchase of product

The product can be demonstrated live during the RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest

The company has a management team with a track record of successfully delivering products to market

The company is privately held, with less than $5M in revenue in 2021

After the submission period ends on Monday, November 29 at 8 p.m. PT:

Entries will be reviewed and ranked by a global panel of judges that include venture capital professionals, CISOs and other outstanding industry experts

The top 10 finalists will be notified in early January 2022 and invited to present and pitch to a panel of expert judges on Monday, February 7, 2022

The top 10 finalists will be recognized on the RSA Conference website with company and product profiles, and will be promoted in other RSA Conference public relations efforts

To stay up to date on the latest information about RSA Conference 2022, taking place in San Francisco and digitally from February 7-10, please visit https://www.rsaconference.com/usa.

About RSA Conference

RSA Conference is the premier series of global events and year-round learning for the cybersecurity community. RSAC is where the security industry converges to discuss current and future concerns and have access to the experts, unbiased content and ideas that help enable individuals and companies advance their cybersecurity posture and build stronger and smarter teams. Both in-person and online, RSAC brings the cybersecurity industry together and empowers the collective "we" to stand against cyberthreats around the world. RSAC is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential and thought-provoking thinkers and leaders in cybersecurity today. For the most up-to-date news pertaining to the cybersecurity industry visit www.rsaconference.com. Where the world talks security.

