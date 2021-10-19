The Jason Foundation Announces New Training Opportunities

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jason Foundation, Inc. (JFI), a nationally recognized leader in suicide awareness and prevention, announced today the recent launch of a new platform for their Online Professional Development Library to deliver their training modules virtually.

Jason Foundation Stacked Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Jason Foundation, Inc.)

The Jason Foundation averages more than 150,000 educator trainings on the platform each year. The Library contains multiple two-hour trainings that extensively delve into aspects of youth suicide and one-hour modules that discuss how different topics relate to youth suicide. The training modules are suitable for school personnel, youth workers, first responders, parents, and any adults who interact with young people.

The new system allows for increased functionality and provides JFI with more customization. Launching additional training modules for online viewing has already proven to be much more seamless for users. In addition to the new platform, JFI has also added two new training modules to the Professional Development Series and are now available.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for ages 10 – 24 in our country. Both new modules allow users to join noted suicide prevention expert Scott Poland for a closer look at suicide, how it affects our communities, and how to become more involved in prevention in schools and communities.

- Suicide Contagion and Clusters – A closer look at defining suicide contagion and clusters and the part one can play in preventing them in schools and communities. Learn about how these contagions and clusters are not new in our society and what groups are most at-risk.

- Suicide in Challenging Times - From pandemics to social unrest, challenging times seem to be the norm. This training module explains how all of us can play a role in helping to prevent suicide from becoming a normal response to the challenges we face. It discusses everything from bullying to self-care and how you can recognize the signs and concerns surrounding suicidal behavior among the young people in your life.

About the Organization

The Jason Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting the "silent epidemic" of youth and young adult suicide through educational programs for young people, educators, parents, and other community groups. Since their inception, The Jason Foundation has never charged a school, family, or community for use of their programs or materials. For more information or to find the closest JFI Affiliate Office, visit JFI's website. www.jasonfoundation.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Jason Foundation, Inc.