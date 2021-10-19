Viaero Deploys Ribbon's Integrated IP Optical Solution to Enhance their Fiber Network for High-Capacity and Mobile Backhaul Services Ribbon's integrated IP Optical solution enables US's 10th largest Mobile Network Operator to improve network performance and create new revenue generating services

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of IP Optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that Fort Morgan, Colorado-based Viaero Wireless and Viaero Fiber Networks, have selected Ribbon's comprehensive suite of integrated IP and Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) solutions.

Ribbon's solution suite, which includes Neptune (MPLS transport), Apollo (DWDM transport), and Muse (Domain Control), provide Viaero with an optimized IP and optical solution that enables significant increased network capacity in an efficient manner.

"We are committed to delivering reliable, affordable services that keep our customers connected regardless of where they are within the world," said Ron Christensen, President of Viaero Fiber Networks. "Enhancing our fiber transport with Ribbon allows us to dramatically increase our network capacity and expand our offerings and services. Ribbon was the clear choice for this upgrade and will provide Layer 1 through Layer 3 transport along with a single network management solution."

"We are extremely pleased to support Viaero and their rapidly expanding fiber network," said Sam Bucci, EVP & General Manager, IP Optical Networks Business Unit. "Our integrated IP Optical solutions have the multi-service edge capabilities required to support 5G X-haul and broadband backhaul, not only giving Viaero the improved speed and efficiency they need, but also the agility and performance required to capture and grow new revenue streams."

The Ribbon solution deployed by Viaero supports 1 Gigabit (G) and 10G aggregation over 200G optical transport that is easily scalable to 400G. In addition to its advanced support of Layer 1 through Layer 3 transport, Ribbon IP Optical solutions also provide network performance monitoring; analytics; fiber health management with an automated (Optical Time Domain Reflectometry) OTDR; and service level agreement (SLA) management.

Viaero Wireless, a top 10 MNO in the US, and Viaero Fiber Networks have selected Ribbon's IP Optical portfolio to upgrade their network from microwave and leased services to fiber connectivity.

The selection of Ribbon's IP Optical solutions, which include Apollo (DWDM transport), Neptune (MPLS transport), and Muse (Domain Control), provide Viaero with a single vendor solution that enables increased network bandwidth, improved data speeds and the ability to sell mobile backhaul services to other MNOs.

Viaero selected Ribbon because they could provide Layer 1 through Layer 3 transport services along with a single network management solution.

The integrated IP Optical solution is ideal for MNOs like Viaero who want to maximize network efficiency across the IP and optical layers, while creating new revenue generating services such as the ability to offer 5G X-haul and broadband backhaul services.

Ribbon's integrated solution supports 1G and 10G aggregation over 200G optical transport that scales easily to 400G.

We know what it means to have good wireless and internet service in rural areas that rivals the services available in large cities, because this is our home too.

We have been connecting communities in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming for more than 30 years, bringing broadband, internet, and wireless services to help keep families, businesses, and classrooms connected.

Based in Fort Morgan, Colorado, we hire locally across the markets we serve. We are honored to be a preferred provider of communication services. To learn more visit viaero.com.

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those related to the expected benefits of Ribbon Communications' products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

