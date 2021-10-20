SENIORS CAN NAVIGATE MEDICARE OPTIONS FROM HOME: Free Online Webinars Offered by Starling Physicians

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby boomers who are aging in to Medicare or want to explore their options can attend a virtual seminar from the comfort of their own home. Starling Physicians is offering a Virtual Medicare Shop and Compare Expo, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. EST, Thursday, Oct. 21. The webinar is a great opportunity for seniors to learn more about the differences in Medicare and Medicare Advantage and the many plan options available to them. To register: starlingseniorcareadvantage.com

The webinar will include several sessions, including a physician panel entitled: "Understanding Value-Based Healthcare"; Medicare 101 sessions; insurance company and broker presentations; and inspirational comments from Central Connecticut 60 Strong Ambassadors, who have overcome health obstacles and other challenges and will offer encouraging words about living full and productive lives.

Don't worry if you miss the webinar. From now until December 7, you can still log on by going to starlingseniorcareadvantage.com to listen to the online Medicare information program.

Starling Physicians is hosting the event and will have representatives available to answer questions about their Starling Senior Care Advantage program, which expands the cooperation and coordination between Starling Physicians and the health insurance plans providing coverage for their senior patients. Starling Senior Care Advantage is not a new Medicare Advantage plan -- rather it is a new approach to care delivery. Under this program, patients have more flexibility, but still have access to the quality care provided by their physicians at Starling Physicians.



View original content:

SOURCE Starling Physicians