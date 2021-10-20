South Florida Baptist Hospital Breaks Ground at New Plant City Location

PLANT CITY, Fla., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The original plan was to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new South Florida Baptist Hospital in mid-August. Ironically, however, it was postponed so that the hospital team could focus on caring for the community during the most recent COVID spike, propelled by the spread of the Delta variant.

Finally, though, on Oct. 18, hospital leadership and community members came together to formally celebrate the start of construction of the new hospital in Plant City. The new hospital is located off Exit 22 of Interstate-4, east of the intersection of E. Sam Allen Road and North Park Road in a highly visible, high growth area less than four miles from the current location. An 85,000 square-foot medical office building will also be at the new site.

The event featured hospital president Karen Kerr, BayCare Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Glenn Waters, St. Joseph's Baptist Board of Directors Chairman Ralph Garcia and South Florida Baptist's Medical Board Chairman Dr. Juli Jeffrey, along with Plant City Mayor Rick Lott and hospital trustee chair Dub McGinnes.

Kerr highlighted changes the current structure has undergone and the need for a new facility.

"As our community continues to grow, we need to do the same. But we've run out of room at our current site. And that's why we're here today," Karen said. "Our new hospital will feature 146 private rooms with the ability to expand. The new building will have 26 ICU beds and a 30-bed emergency department. We're also adding four interventional/cardiac Cath suites and an 8-bed surgery center. It gives us room to add medical office space for outpatient lab services, physician offices, rehab and wound care services, among others."

The shovel that was used in the hospital's first groundbreaking in 1947 was used in today's special event. McGiness noted that the original hospital was built as a result of community support, and that the hospital's partnership with BayCare led to expansion and growth.

"In 1997, South Florida Baptist Hospital joined BayCare and since that time, millions of dollars has been spent on the facility and equipment upgrades. As a result, our hospital has flourished and is the largest employer in the city. So our hospital has an incredible history and an even brighter future," said McGiness.

Mayor Rick Lott highlighted the importance of the hospital to Plant City.

"This hospital brings life into our city and guides along life's journey," he noted. "It's always there for us, even in the hardest moments of our lives. We want to thank you for your dedication. The endurance you have shown in the last two years shows our community the strength of your character. The citizens are excited and thankful for the investment into our city."

The original South Florida Baptist Hospital opened in 1953 and has undergone 12 major additions, renovations and expansions since then. The first addition was in 1969 with a three-story hospital wing and most recent was in 2017 with the expansion of the Heart and Vascular Center.

Construction is underway for the new hospital building, which is expected to be complete in early 2024. The groundbreaking, attended by about 200 people, was streamed live on Facebook, and can be seen on the South Florida Baptist Hospital's Facebook page.

Construction is underway for the hospital and is being handled by Orlando-based Barton Malow.

NEW HOSPITAL FAST FACTS:

Two six-story towers. New hospital will have six floors.

New hospital will have 420,000 square feet. By comparison, the current South Florida Baptist Hospital is 250,000 square feet. The new hospital is nearly twice the size of the current hospital.

146 Inpatient/Observation private hospital rooms. All rooms in new hospital will be private rooms.

Future expansion to 176 rooms

26 ICU Beds

30-bed emergency department

4 Interventional/Cardiac Catheterization suites

8-bed surgery center

Labor & Delivery includes C-section room

15-bed Mother & Baby Unit

Nearly 800 team members and more than 250 physicians will work at the new facility

MEDICAL OFFICE BUILDING FAST FACTS:

Three floors

85,000 square feet

Physician offices

Administrative offices

Includes outpatient services for: laboratory, imaging, adult rehabilitation, wound and hyperbaric center, infusion center

About South Florida Baptist Hospital

Since 1953, South Florida Baptist Hospital has served Plant City and surrounding areas as a not-for-profit community hospital. The progressive, acute care facility offers a full range of diagnostic, rehabilitative, surgical, therapeutic and women's services, including obstetrics. South Florida Baptist Hospital is part of the BayCare Health System, a family of health care providers consisting of the 15 leading not-for-profit hospitals in the Tampa Bay region.

About BayCare Health System

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 15 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. Inpatient and outpatient services include acute care, primary care, imaging, laboratory, behavioral health, home care, and wellness. Our mission is to improve the health of all we serve through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit www.BayCare.org.

