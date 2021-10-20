Truly Hard Seltzer Celebrates International Pronouns Day with the Launch of TrulYou Customizable Can Insulator Designed by queer, nonbinary artist Stephanie Medeiros, the customizable can insulator allows drinkers to write in and proudly display their pronouns

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of International Pronouns Day (Oct. 20, 2021), Truly Hard Seltzer, a leader and innovator in the hard seltzer category, is launching its TrulYou customizable can insulator that allows drinkers to display their pronouns right on their Truly can. The use of personal pronouns in email signatures, social media profiles and resumes is on the rise, but normalizing in-person pronoun introductions is something everyone could use help with after nearly two years of virtual interactions.

The unique, colorful can insulator was designed by artist Stephanie Medeiros (@stephaniemadeit) and inspired by the global LGBTQIA+ community. The artwork is representative of the beautiful, vibrant community and celebrates the different facets of ourselves that make each and every one of us special. Intended to be customized, drinkers simply use a permanent marker to write their pronouns in the blank space.

"It's important for people to understand that normalizing the use of personal pronouns goes beyond the LGBTQIA+ community," said Medeiros (they/them). "Working on this project with Truly in honor of International Pronouns Day is a reminder of how amazing it is to feel seen and empowered to share my truth."

"Our drinkers are always at the forefront of what is happening in culture. Disclosing one's pronouns has become normalized in everyday virtual settings, but we wanted to create a convenient, comfortable way for drinkers to share their pronouns in real life," said Lesya Lysyj, Boston Beer Company CMO. "As a brand, we've always believed our differences make us stronger and this is another way for us to help our drinkers express their individuality."

The TrulYou can insulator will be available beginning November 1, 2021 and sold exclusively on TrulyOriginals.com for $20. One hundred percent of proceeds will go to Truly's long-term partner, GLAAD.

"As a continuation of our partnership with Truly, we are ecstatic to work on the TrulYou can insulator to raise awareness about the important topic of pronoun introductions. We look forward to the positive changes we will continue to drive for the LGBTQ community with the proceeds generated by this wonderful project," said John McCourt, Senior Director, GLAAD.

