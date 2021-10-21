Goodrich Petroleum Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: GDP) (the "Company") today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 10:00 am central time to discuss third quarter 2021 financial results.

(PRNewsfoto/Goodrich Petroleum Corporation)

To access the conference call, domestic participants should dial as follows:

PARTICIPANT DIAL IN (TOLL FREE): 1-888-317-6003



PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN: 1-412-317-6061



Canada Toll Free 1-866-284-3684

Participant Elite Entry Number: 0616919 Participants will need this Elite Entry number in order to join the conference. The Company encourages participants to dial in 10-15 minutes early to join the conference. The Company will also post a slide deck on its third quarter financial and operational results on its website at www.goodrichpetroleum.com. Participants may also access the live audio webcast of the conference call through the following web link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/937/43340 or by accessing the webcast through the investor relations section of the Company's website.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference call. Domestic participants accessing the telephonic replay should dial (877) 344-7529 and international participants should dial (412) 317-0088. The replay access code will be 10161395.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Goodrich Petroleum Corporation