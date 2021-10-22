CVS Health Announces Availability of Moderna Booster to Eligible Populations

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced that, following authorization from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) based on guidance from the organization's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), select CVS Pharmacy locations are now offering the Moderna COVID-19 booster shot to eligible populations beginning Friday, October 22, in addition to the previously authorized Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster.

Following are the guidelines set by ACIP and CDC for the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their mRNA primary series

People aged 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their mRNA primary series

may receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their mRNA primary series, based on their individual benefits and risk People 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their mRNA primary series, based on their individual benefits and risk

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their mRNa primary series

The CDC also recommends a booster shot for that patients who received the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine and are 18 and older were vaccinated two or more months ago. Based on new guidance provided by the CDC, eligible patients may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster. The CDC's recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots. For medical guidance around vaccines and boosters please contact your healthcare provider or visit www.vaccine.gov.

Patients interested in receiving a COVID-19 booster or their initial vaccine series are strongly encouraged to make an appointment at CVS.com or the CVS App to secure a convenient time and location. Patients may also conveniently schedule a flu vaccine at the same time as their COVID-19 vaccine when scheduling on-line. CDC guidance allows for administration of any of the currently authorized COVID-19 vaccines at the same time as the flu vaccine.

"The systems we've built and our deep experience in providing vaccinations allows us to play a leading role in administering booster shots to eligible populations," said Troyen A. Brennan, M.D., MPH, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health. "We also remain focused on providing easy and convenient opportunities for the unvaccinated to receive their first doses."

When scheduling an appointment on CVS.com, patients will be asked to provide the manufacturer and date of their last COVID-19 vaccine and will be able to schedule an appointment for a Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech booster dose if they have had two previous doses with the same vaccine at least six months prior, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine at least two months prior. Per guidance from the CDC, patients will be asked to self-attest to their eligibility as defined by the eligibility guidelines, to help reduce barriers to access for these select populations.

With the authorization of the Moderna COVID-19 booster dose, more than 9,800 CVS Pharmacy locations are now able to offer COVID-19 booster shots to eligible populations. Each participating CVS Pharmacy location is offering either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine.

CVS Health has administered more than 34 million COVID-19 vaccines and 32 million COVID-19 tests across the country to date. The company has played a prominent role in administering third doses to the immunocompromised and previously authorized booster shots from other manufacturers and is prepared to expand vaccine eligibility to ages 5-11 as soon as authorized to do so by public health agencies.

