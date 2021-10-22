Graduate School USA Announces 2021 W. Edwards Deming Training Award Winners

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graduate School USA (GSUSA) presented its 2021 W. Edwards Deming Outstanding Training Award during a virtual awards ceremony on Wednesday, October 20.

The national pandemic brought greater challenges for federal agencies and set the stage for extraordinarily innovative and practical solutions. To recognize the unusual circumstances under which government agencies continued their good work to achieve mission success, this year, the Deming Award was presented in one category — Innovation — with a focus on two areas: Human Capital Management and Technology.

The 2021 W. Edwards Deming Outstanding Training Award winners are:

Human Capital Management

Department of State ILMS Change Management Team

"Virtual Global Logistics Training Initiative"

Technology

Procurement Innovation Lab, Office of the Chief Procurement Officer, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

"Acquisition Workforce Procurement Training Project"

Successful training is training that reaches all parts of an organization, addressing its specific needs and enabling teams to reach unprecedented levels of success, even in unprecedented times such as these. "Dr. Deming's theories and teachings can have a tremendous impact, encouraging the kind of continuous professional development that allows individuals within federal agencies to work together to achieve their organizations' mission objectives," said GSUSA President and CEO Jack Maykoski. "This year's Deming recipients offer excellent examples of linking learning to solving real-world problems, with powerful results," he added.

GSUSA presents the Deming Award to government organizations that exemplify excellence with initiatives or projects that focus on enhancing quality processes within those organizations. Deming Award winners are unique because they recognize that, to succeed, they must embrace a sincere desire to achieve through a commitment to high quality in all that they do. They also understand the importance of teamwork and the success that comes with empowering all parts of their organizations.

Visit https://www.graduateschool.edu/deming/2021-deming-award-winners for more information about the 2021 Deming Award-winning programs.

ABOUT GRADUATE SCHOOL USA

Founded in 1921 as the USDA Graduate School, Graduate School USA (GSUSA) is an independent, not-for-profit educational institution based in Washington, DC, offering workforce training and services across the U.S. and the world. The organization is a leading provider of professional development and training courses for the federal government and private sector, serving organizations and individuals with programs designed to support organizational missions, career and occupational development, and the personal ambitions of adult learners. GSUSA's courses and programs are delivered by instructors with real-world government experience, including customized training solutions, distance education, and leadership training.

