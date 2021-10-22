Newsweek Names Most Loved Workplaces for 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek today announced the 2021 Most Loved Workplaces, ranking the top 100 companies as part of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company. The results were determined after surveying more than 800,000 employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000. The list pays tribute to companies that put respect, caring and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

The top ten companies on the list of Most Loved Workplaces are:

Spotify Dell SAP America Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Navy Federal Credit Union Deckers Cadence Hasbro FanDuel Capgemini

Five key areas were measured to gauge employee sentiment: the level of collaboration at the firm; how positive workers are about their future at the company; how much employer values align with employee values; respect at all levels; and career achievement. Given the many challenges that arose from COVID-19, the survey also included company responses and adaptability to the pandemic, like return-to-office rules; workplace diversity, equity and inclusion; as well as compensation and benefits policies and practices.

"In order to compete for top talent, companies today have to be innovative and thoughtful about the environment they're creating for their employees," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek.

"We at Spotify are proud to be given the top spot on Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list and the credit really goes to all of our band members who have shown incredible resilience and compassion for one another over the last year," said Katarina Berg, Chief Human Resource Officer, Spotify. "We're constantly thinking about the future of work and how we can best support our employees, and keeping the well-being of our Spotifiers at the center of that thinking creates the best experience for them."

"The best way to determine the strength of a company's culture is by measuring the degree of love employees feel for their workplace," said Louis Carter, CEO and Founder of Best Practice Institute and Most Loved Workplace. "This research provides the most comprehensive analysis available, and we're thrilled to be partnering with Newsweek in shining a light on these standout companies."

For the full Newsweek list of 2021's Most Loved Workplaces, please visit http://newsweek.com/MLW-2021

Methodology

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

For more information on how to apply to become a Most Loved Workplace 2022, go to: http://www.mostlovedworkplace.com

