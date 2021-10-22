HYRE Investors Have Opportunity to Lead HyreCar Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against HyreCar Inc.

Class Period: May 14, 2021 and August 10, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2021

Investors suffering losses on their HyreCar investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On August 10, 2021, after the market closed, HyreCar announced financial results for second quarter 2021, reporting net losses of $9.3 million compared to losses of $3.8 million in the prior year period. The Company also disclosed that it had incurred higher costs of revenue "primarily [due to] additional insurance claims of $2.8 million and incidental payments incurred prior to March 31, 2021 in excess of the reserves and accruals."

On this news, the Company's share price fell 50% to close at $9.85 per share on August 11, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) HyreCar had materially understated its insurance reserves; (2) HyreCar had systematically failed to pay valid insurance claims incurred prior to the Class Period; (3) HyreCar had incurred significant expenses transitioning to its new third-party insurance claims administrator and processing claims incurred from prior periods; (4) HyreCar had failed to appropriately price risk in its insurance products and was experiencing elevated claims incidence as a result; (5) HyreCar had been forced to dramatically reform its claims underwriting, policies, and procedures in response to unacceptably high claims severity and customer complaints; and (6) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

