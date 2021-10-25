Avid Bioservices Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASD: CDMO) will replace Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, October 29. S&P MidCap 400 constituent BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is acquiring Cadence Bancorporation in a deal expected to close on or about that date pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector October 29, 2021 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Avid Bioservices CDMO Health Care

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Cadence Bancorporation CADE Financials

