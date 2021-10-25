BlueSnap becomes first global PSP to launch local acquiring in Israel

Beta program now open for BlueSnap's 47th acquiring country

BOSTON and HERZLIYA, Israel and LONDON and DUBLIN and Ottawa, ON, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueSnap , a global payment technology company committed to helping B2B and B2C businesses accept and optimize digital payments around the world, has received licensing and bank approval for local acquiring in Israel.

Israel becomes BlueSnap's 47th local acquiring country. Now businesses operating in Israel can process digital payments locally, saving them up to 2% in cross-border fees. Businesses may also benefit from increased sales as local acquiring helps improve payment authorization rates. Today's announcement also makes it easier for businesses already using BlueSnap to make their products and services available in Israel.

Israel's thriving tech community makes it an ideal market for businesses to innovate and expand globally. BlueSnap itself originated in Israel in 2002 and has a growing team in Herzliya with over 80 employees and a newly renovated office.

"We're excited to be expanding our local acquiring capabilities in the Israeli market, especially with BlueSnap's deep roots in Israel.", said Ralph Dangelmaier, CEO of BlueSnap. "More businesses than ever are expanding globally and the rate of customers purchasing goods and services online and from overseas sellers is accelerating. But international payments are extremely complex, and businesses face many challenges as they try to accept payments globally. BlueSnap is focused on helping businesses optimize their global payments; increasing sales and reducing costs – so that they can focus on growing their business and serving customers."

BlueSnap's All-in-One Payment Platform is specifically designed to help businesses accept payments domestically and internationally. Businesses only need to do one integration and will receive one account and one contract to accept payments in 200 geographies with 100+ currencies and 100+ payment types. As the business grows into new territories, there are no additional integrations, no additional accounts to set up and no struggling with multiple reports to reconcile. BlueSnap's network of global banks and local acquiring, paired with best-in-class tax solution, fraud protection, chargeback management and accounts receivable automation deliver businesses a better way to accept payments on a global scale.

As part of BlueSnap's local acquiring launch in Israel, they are now welcoming businesses to participate in their beta program. Businesses participating in BlueSnap's beta program will have early access and the opportunity to provide feedback. To find out more about BlueSnap's Israel beta program, visit https://go.bluesnap.com/beta-program .

About BlueSnap

BlueSnap helps businesses accept payments globally. Our All-In-One Payment Platform is designed to increase sales and reduce costs for all businesses accepting payments. BlueSnap supports payments across all geographies through multiple sales channels such as online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments and manual orders through a virtual terminal. And for businesses looking for embedded payments, we offer white-labeled payments for platforms with automated underwriting and onboarding that supports marketplaces and split payments. With one integration and contract, businesses can sell in over 200 geographies with access to local acquiring in 47 countries, 110+ currencies and 100+ global payment types, including popular eWallets, automated accounts receivable, world-class fraud protection and chargeback management, built-in solutions for regulation and tax compliance, and unified global reporting to help businesses grow. BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at BlueSnap.com

