Boys & Girls Clubs of America Partners with DeVry University to Advance Digital Literacy for the Next Generation

Boys & Girls Clubs of America Partners with DeVry University to Advance Digital Literacy for the Next Generation DeVry University Offers Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Members the Opportunity to Gain Workforce Readiness Skills to Build our Future Workforce

ATLANTA, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boys & Girls Clubs of America has launched a new and innovative nationwide partnership with DeVry University to help introduce youth to tech-focused learning opportunities.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA). (PRNewsfoto/Boys & Girls Clubs of America)

Boys & Girls Clubs of America, a youth organization that helps to prepare young people to meet the workforce challenges of tomorrow, is joining forces with DeVry to prepare learners to thrive in careers shaped by continuous technological change. The collaboration supports the youth organization's workforce readiness programming and addresses the digital divide brought to the forefront by COVID-19 by creating pathways to tech fluency, positive mentorships and learning opportunities.

In a recent survey, Club members identified career development as the primary area which they seek support from their Club, helping them to determine a career path, secure a job and ultimately achieve a great future.1 With nearly three-quarters of surveyed U.S. employers reporting they look for candidates with essential skills, such as problem-solving and analytical skills,2 Boys & Girls Clubs of America's workforce readiness strategy bridges the top priorities of teens with the current needs of employers across the country.

"This innovative partnership with DeVry University will help engage more Club members in workforce readiness programming nationally and help support them to thrive in career pathway experiences being impacted by technological disruption," said Adam Filkin, Head of Consumer & Retail Investment Banking at William Blair and National Trustee for Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Midwest Region. "While millions of young people face an uncertain future and competitive job market, Boys & Girls Clubs' workforce readiness programming helps our members stay on track amid change and drive the next generation of ingenuity and creativity. DeVry's investment and engagement resources will assist in scaling and strengthening our workforce readiness efforts."

The new partnership with DeVry University aims to advance digital literacy and workforce readiness for the next generation. DeVry will be helping Boys & Girls Clubs of America in the following areas:

Enhancement of Workforce Readiness Strategy : Scale results and findings from the organization's local workforce programming and ensure continuous quality improvement.

Club Implementation of Workforce Programming : Build essential skills and employability skills through sustainable programs and prepare youth for workforce readiness experiences and first jobs.

Engagement Opportunities Through Career Exploration: Provide meaningful mentoring experiences for Club members through career exploration opportunities integrated into all core programs.

"Boys & Girls Clubs of America and DeVry University share an unwavering belief that we must help young people be prepared for the jobs of the future," said Tom Monahan, President and CEO of DeVry University. "With DeVry's expertise, resources and fundamental commitment to closing the tech fluency gap among underserved populations, we believe, through access to hands-on experiences, we can help bolster their tech courage and confidence."

The new partnership will allow for further building and strengthening of workforce readiness programming at Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club in New York and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme in California. Through this partnership with DeVry, Clubs will encourage career exploration and work-based learning experiences for members, and further help to scale workforce readiness efforts nationally.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve over 4.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Boys & Girls Clubs of America