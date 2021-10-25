Ivalua Named A Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Procure-to-Pay Suites for 3rd Consecutive Year

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner " Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites ." The Gartner report evaluated full-suite procure-to-pay (P2P) solutions from 12 different software vendors across a broad set of criteria, placing Ivalua in the Leaders quadrant based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision. This represents the 3rd consecutive year Ivalua has been positioned in the Leader quadrant for P2P suites by Gartner.

P2P suites optimize the purchasing and payables process, supporting improved financial controls, process compliance, cost savings and risk mitigation. They also improve employee productivity, particularly when employees work remotely, support the environment by reducing paper usage and help ensure stable supplier relationships with timely invoice and payment processing.

"Ivalua is proud to once again be recognized by Gartner as a Leader in Procure-to-Pay," said David Khuat-Duy, Founder and CEO of Ivalua. "Our focus on ensuring a great experience for users and suppliers ensures broad adoption for our customers, while best practices tailored for unique industries maximize the benefits achieved. I'd like to thank our teams who have been instrumental for this recognition and proving that companies don't need to compromise between rapid time to value and agility to address unique or evolving needs."

