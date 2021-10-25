More than one million employees on six continents work for a company that have pledged

LexisNexis Legal & Professional becomes 500th corporate partner to sign Parity.org's ParityPledge to improve gender and racial parity in leadership More than one million employees on six continents work for a company that have pledged

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis Legal & Professional has become the 500th corporate partner after signing the ParityPledge®, a public commitment to interview at least one qualified woman and/or person of color for open leadership positions, including the C-suite and the Board. The ParityPledge is an initiative of Parity.org, a nonprofit dedicated to closing the gender and racial representation gaps in leadership and helping companies improve gender and racial balance across their workforce. Since launching in 2017, corporate partners from all industries, on six continents, have taken the important step of making a public commitment to balance gender and racial representation in their leadership.

www.parity.org (PRNewsfoto/Parity.org)

"We are thrilled to have LexisNexis join us in our mission. We know that we're making a difference across all industries, and are honored to be joined by this amazing company," said Cathrin Stickney, Founder and CEO of Parity.org.

"The business case for inclusion and diversity is clear and there has never been a more important time to take decisive action to embed inclusion and diversity into every aspect of our culture and business," said Ronda Moore, LexisNexis Legal & Professional Chief Inclusion & Diversity Officer. "Signing the ParityPledge represents our commitment to actively work to hire talent that is diverse and representative of the communities where we live and work, while ensuring an inclusive culture for our employees who serve our customers as we advance the rule of law."

The ParityPledge is designed to help companies make meaningful changes to their leadership structure. In a recent survey of companies that had signed the ParityPledge at least 12 months prior, Parity.org found:

80% of companies added and retained at least one woman on their executive team (18% of companies added three or more women)

46% of companies added and retained at least one woman on their Board of Directors

42% of companies updated their benefits to be more family friendly

53% of companies stated that more people of color were interviewed for top jobs in their companies

While white board members grew by 14%, board members of color grew by 41%

People of color in C-Suites grew by more than 72% -- 3.3 times the rate of growth of their white counterparts.

LexisNexis, a company with customers all over the world, values diversity and believes that an inclusive environment is essential for nurturing big ideas and developing industry-changing innovation. As Parity.org's 500th corporate partner, LexisNexis stands as an example of how to lead the way in modeling diversity and inclusion practices for others.

By partnering with Parity.org, they stand by that commitment and are helping to lead the push for more diversity within the C-Suite and on Boards.

For companies interested in joining Parity.org, learn more at: https://parity.org/take-the-pledge/

About Parity.org

Parity.org is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to closing the gender and racial gap at the highest ranks of business leadership. You can follow Parity.org on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram . Organizations wanting to take the ParityPledge or learn more about Parity.org should visit www.Parity.org .

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional® is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that helps customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 160 countries with 10,400 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Parity.org