Southwest Airlines Chairman And CEO Gary Kelly Recognized With Lifetime Achievement Award For Corporate Social Responsibility

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) (the "Company") Gary Kelly, Chairman of the Board & Chief Executive Officer was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award through 3BL Media's Responsible CEO of the Year Awards. The Responsible CEO Awards recognize corporate executives who demonstrate responsible leadership in executing on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments.

"Southwest Airlines has long believed in 'doing well by doing good,' and we're focused on being a responsible global citizen. Gary's dedication to doing the right thing for our People, through our Performance, and in service to the Planet has driven this commitment," Bob Jordan, Executive Vice President and Incoming Chief Executive Officer. "For more than three decades, Gary has led with Heart, and it's terrific to see him recognized for his Leadership in aligning Southwest to advance its citizenship initiatives to deliver on ESG commitments."

Selected by past winners, the Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes Gary Kelly's vision, pioneering spirit, and ability to act as a force for good in the business world—all of which led to significant achievement in the corporate social responsibility (CSR) field over the course of his career. Under Gary's Leadership, Southwest has aligned to execute citizenship initiatives including:

Established and evolved its diversity, equity, and inclusion goals

Announced its goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050

Enhanced how the Company reports on its CSR efforts through the Southwest Airlines One Report

Avoided involuntary furloughs, layoffs, or pay cuts for Employees, including through the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more than 50 years, Southwest has connected People to what's important in their lives by providing friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel. This Purpose is at the core of its citizenship efforts, and it fuels a desire to make the world a better place. For more information, visit the Company's annual CSR report, the Southwest Airlines One Report.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

