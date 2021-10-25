UKISS Technology Launches Next-Gen Digital Security Ecosystem

SINGAPORE, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UKISS Technology is proud to announce the next-generation digital security ecosystem along with its cryptocurrency wallet solution, UKISS Hugware™.

UKISS Hugware™

From $200 billion in 2020 to over $1.5 trillion in 2021, cryptocurrency has experienced explosive growth driven by institutional adoption and maturing as a market.

However, as more valuable assets go digital, there are increasing opportunities for hackers to gain access to private data including cryptocurrency private keys. These losses could run in the billions.

There are flaws with the current technology for wallets. Hot wallets are convenient but always online, which means they are at risk of being attacked. Cold wallets are secure, but they can be stolen, misplaced, or damaged. Hardware wallets are highly technical and the backups are vulnerable to theft, misplacement and damage.

Furthermore, users tend to forget their passwords, private keys, or recovery phrases as well as unknowingly handing them over to hackers through phishing attacks. This can lead to a permanent loss of their crypto assets.

To solve the aforesaid problems, UKISS Technology is developing a suite of hardware and software solutions that make enterprise-trusted data protection accessible to everyone.

Governed by tokenomics, the UKISS Ecosystem is built by a team of experienced blockchain and fintech leaders. It includes UKISS Hugware™, a suite of digital security apps, and the KISS Token.

UKISS Hugware™ is a patented, all-inclusive, unique pair of key management devices, compatible with over 1,000 cryptocurrencies and other digital wallets.

Each Hugware™ solution arrives as a pair of hardware security devices. An authentication key (A-Key) safeguards crypto assets' private keys, sensitive data and documents. A hassle-free rescue-key (R-Key) recovers password and private keys in a snap.

As a result, users do not need to remember complex recovery phrases. Hugware™ is a plug-and-play product that is easy to use, even for unsavvy tech users. UKISS Hugware™ fully integrates with the KISS Token that unlocks exclusive functions and rewards on the UKISS Ecosystem.

UKISS Hugware™ is patented in most major markets, including China, the United States, Europe, Asia and India. The technology is trusted by enterprises, including government ministries, leading medical healthcare providers based in the APAC region and major FinTech players.

About UKISS Technology

UKISS Technology is pioneering the next-generation cryptosecurity wallet that is simple, safe and secure to use. Their technology has also been granted patents in most major markets, including China, the United States, Europe, Asia and India. Their clients include government ministries, leading medical healthcare providers based in the APAC region and major FinTech players. For more information, visit ukiss.io .

