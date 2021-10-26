CharIN Announces 5th North America Conference and Testival on November 16-18, 2021

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Charging Interface Initiative (CharIN), a leading trade association accelerating global decarbonization through the electrification of North American transport, today announced that the 5th North America Conference and Testival will take place at the Lucid Motors Headquarters in Newark, California on November 16-18, 2021.

First, the CharIN North America Conference – held on November 16th – will allow attendees to convene alongside e-mobility colleagues and hear from industry leaders on the region's most important opportunities arising from building and implementing smart charging infrastructure. Then – between November 17th and 18th – attendees will have the ability to conduct or observe conformance and interoperability tests involving electric vehicles (EVs), electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE), electric control units (ECUs), communication controllers and more in tandem with peers and technology experts.

Stakeholders from across the Smart Charging community are encouraged to register as soon as possible and may reserve up to four testing slots with one corporate registration. Participants also have an extraordinary opportunity to sponsor this event and raise visibility for their organization amongst the industry's leading global brands. Over 100+ attendees are already registered to attend this year's event, including representatives from high-profile automotive companies, charging station manufacturers, component suppliers, energy providers, government officials, and grid operators. To date, expected participants include EV companies BMW, Ford, Hyundai, Lucid, Daimler, Rivian, and Volvo Trucks, as well as EVSE and test system companies such as ABB, BTCPower, ChargePoint, DEKRA, EDAG, Efacec, ElectricFish, EVBox, EVgo FreeWire, Heliox, IoTecha, Keysight Technologies, Phihong, Rhombus, Signet, SparkCharge, and VERISCO.

To test EVs, EVSE, and more at this year's event, please register through our website here.

For Conference and Testival attendees interested in sponsoring our event, you can view the latest available list of packages and opportunities here. The proceedings will take place at Lucid Motor's 305,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art global headquarters in Silicon Valley. The Conference will host five extraordinary panels featuring discussion between the sector's most influential thought leaders and decision-makers on the biggest market trends and the latest cutting-edge technologies in the e-mobility industry. Our itinerary will cover critical topics –from federal and state policy to grid resiliency, consumer adoption, and plug & charge. The event will also feature opportunities to demonstrate new products and network in our outdoor, COVID-safe spaces.

Inquiries related to the Conference can be directed towards CharIN North America Managing Director Mechthild Maria Mohr at northamerica@charin.global. Inquiries related to the Testival can be directed towards CharIN Event Manager Ariane Müller at coordination@charin.global. For media inquiries, please contact Brooklyn@WaxmanStrategies.com. We look forward to seeing you there!

About CharIN Inc. – The Charging Interface Initiative (CharIN) Inc. serves as a leading trade association bringing CharIN's global approach to decarbonization through the electrification of North American transport. Convening together industrywide e-mobility stakeholders including automakers, charging station manufacturers, component suppliers, energy providers, government officials, and grid operators, our organization assists members in coordinating, advancing, and advocating for interoperability across electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Driving forward the widely-adopted Combined Charging System (CCS) and the soon-to-be launched Megawatt Charging System (MCS) platforms, CharIN works to ensure all electric vehicles – from light-duty passenger cars to freight trucks, e-ferries, ships, and planes – can work seamlessly with available charging stations and services. CharIN serves as a pivotal, unified voice for industry-standard, interoperable charging technologies and best practices, working with federal, state, and local regulatory agencies and policymakers to unleash innovation and encourage the rapid adoption of electric vehicles in municipal, commercial, and private use.

About CharIN e.V. – The Charging Interface Initiative (CharIN) is a registered association founded by Audi, BMW, Daimler, Mennekes, Opel, Phoenix Contact, Porsche, TÜV SÜD and Volkswagen. Based in Berlin, the organization is open to all parties interested in developing and establishing the Combined Charging System (CCS) as the global standard for charging battery powered electric vehicles. Our goals include expanding the global network of companies supporting CCS, drafting requirements to accelerate the evolution of charging related standards, and defining a certification system for all manufacturers implementing CCS in their products.

