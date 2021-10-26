Continental Resources Announces 3Q21 Results; Delivering Record Free Cash Flow & Strategic Expansion Into Permian Basin

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

• $369.3 MM Net Income; $1.01 per Diluted Share ($437.2 MM Adjusted Net Income; $1.20 per Adjusted Share (Non-GAAP)) in 3Q21

• $1.0 B Cash Flow from Operations & Company Record $669 MM Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) in 3Q21

• $3.9 B Projected Full-Year 2021 Cash Flow from Operations & $2.6 B Projected Full-Year 2021 Free Cash Flow (FCF) (Non-GAAP) at Current Strip Prices1 (~14% FCF Yield2 (Non-GAAP))

• Highly Accretive Expansion into Permian Basin; Immediately Additive to FCF Capacity

o Adds up to 2% to Projected Return on Capital Employed3 (ROCE) on an Annual Basis4

o Over 650 Gross Operated Locations in Third Bone Spring/Wolfcamp A & B; Over 1,000 Total Locations, Including Additional Zones Producing in the Basin

o 92 K Contiguous Net Leasehold Acres & 50 K Net Royalty Acres5; Extensive Owned Water Infrastructure

o PDP6 Represents ~75% of Transaction Price; ~55 MBoepd (~70% Oil)

• Accelerating Commitment to Shareholder Capital & Corporate Returns

o $0.05 Increase to Quarterly Dividend to $0.20 per Share; Approximately 1.6% Annualized Dividend Yield7

o $65 MM Share Repurchases Executed; $618 MM Remaining under Previous Board Authorization

o 21% Projected ROCE in 2021

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) (the "Company") today announced its third quarter 2021 operating and financial results.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/95419/continental_resources_logo.jpg

The Company reported net income of $369.3 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. In third quarter 2021, typically excluded items in aggregate represented $67.9 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, of Continental's reported net income. Adjusted net income for third quarter 2021 was $437.2 million, or $1.20 per diluted share (non-GAAP). Net cash provided by operating activities for third quarter 2021 was $1.02 billion and EBITDAX was $1.12 billion (non-GAAP).

Adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per share, EBITDAX, free cash flow, free cash flow yield, net debt, net sales prices and cash general and administrative (G&A) expenses per barrel of oil equivalent (Boe) presented herein are non-GAAP financial measures. Definitions and explanations for how these measures relate to the most directly comparable U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) financial measures are provided at the conclusion of this press release.

The Company generated $1.02 billion of cash flow from operations and a Company record $669 million of free cash flow (non-GAAP) for the third quarter 2021. The Company now projects generating $3.9 billion of cash flow from operations and $2.6 billion of free cash flow (non-GAAP) for full-year 2021 at current strip prices, or approximately 14% free cash flow yield (non-GAAP).

Highly Accretive Expansion into Permian Basin; Immediately Additive to FCF Capacity

The Company announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement under which the Company will acquire select Permian Basin assets from Pioneer Natural Resources in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $3.25 billion, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Company's Board of Directors, with an effective date of October 1, 2021 and an expected close in December 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

"Continental's foundation has always been built upon a strong geology-led corporate strategy. This continues today and has directly led us to our new strategic position in the Permian Basin. This acquisition will complement our existing deep inventory portfolio in the Bakken, Oklahoma and most recently, the Powder River Basin. In addition to the competitive geologic attributes, this transaction is accretive on key financial metrics and supports our long term target of 1.0x net debt to EBITDAX by year end 2022 at $60 WTI," said Bill Berry, Chief Executive Officer.

Key Transaction Highlights

• Accretive to cash flow per share, earnings per share, cash margin and return on capital employed.

• Adds up to 2% to projected return on capital employed on an annual basis.

• Projected to generate $750 MM of annual cash flow from operations & $500 MM of annual free cash flow (non-GAAP) in 2022 at current prices.

• PDP represents ~75% of transaction price; ~55 MBoepd (~70% oil).

• 92 K contiguous net leasehold acres.

• 98% operated with over 90% of acreage held by production.

• 50 K net royalty acres and 31 K net surface acres.

• Extensive water infrastructure in place.

• Over 650 gross operated locations in Third Bone Spring/Wolfcamp A & B; over 1,000 total locations, including additional zones producing in the basin.

• Company projects 1.0x net debt (non-GAAP) to EBITDAX (non-GAAP) by YE22 ($60 WTI and gas strip prices)8.

"These Permian assets contain the key strategic components common to all of our assets with significant untapped potential to enhance performance through optimized density development, wellbore placement, operational efficiencies and further exploration," said Jack Stark, President & Chief Operating Officer.

Citi Global Market, Inc. is serving as the Company's financial advisor and White & Case LLP is serving as the Company's legal advisor with respect to this transaction.

Accelerating Commitment to Shareholder Capital & Corporate Returns

The Company's Board of Directors approved increasing the Company's quarterly dividend to $0.20 per share, payable on November 26, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 15, 2021. This dividend represents a $0.05 increase to the Company's $0.15 per share quarterly dividend paid in third quarter 2021 and equates to an approximately 1.6% annualized dividend yield. The Company also resumed transactions under its existing share repurchase program, with $65 million of share repurchases executed in third quarter 2021 and $618 million of share repurchase capacity remaining under the previous Board of Directors authorization. Additionally, the Company is projecting approximately 21% return on capital employed for 2021.

Production & Operations Update

Third quarter 2021 total production averaged 331.4 MBoepd. Third quarter 2021 oil production averaged 157.2 MBopd. Third quarter 2021 natural gas production averaged 1,046 MMcfpd. The following table provides the Company's average daily production by region for the periods presented.





3Q

3Q

YTD

YTD Boe per day

2021

2020

2021

2020 Bakken

167,604

160,661

167,632

150,366 South

152,543

129,583

147,646

129,559 All other

11,260

6,757

10,824

6,997 Total

331,407

297,001

326,102

286,922

Financial Update

"We are delivering strong competitive cash flow this year, as demonstrated by our 14% projected free cash flow yield even after our stock price has nearly tripled year-to-date. The third consecutive increase in our quarterly dividend underscores confidence in our sustainable free cash flow. Additionally, our corporate returns continue to expand, with a projected 21% return on capital employed in 2021 highlighting enhanced value creation. Free cash flow, return on capital employed and other financial metrics should further improve pending our recent Permian acquisition," said John Hart, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Strategy Officer.

The Company has updated its 2021 guidance, as shown in the table at the conclusion of this press release.















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended 3Q21 Financial Update

September 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 Cash and Cash Equivalents





$693.6 million Total Debt





$4.74billion Net Debt (non-GAAP)(1)





$4.05billion Average Net Sales Price (non-GAAP)(1)







Per Barrel of Oil

$66.48

$60.79 Per Mcf of Gas

$4.62

$4.38 Per Boe

$46.07

$43.04 Production Expense per Boe

$3.39

$3.29 Total G&A Expenses per Boe

$1.92

$1.87 Crude Oil Net Sales Price Discount to NYMEX ($/Bbl)

($4.09)

($4.13) Natural Gas Net Sales Price Premium to NYMEX ($/Mcf)

$0.62

$1.17 Non-Acquisition Capital Expenditures attributable to CLR

$383.7 million

$966.6 million Exploration & Development Drilling & Completion

$312.3million

$784.1 million Leasehold and minerals

$20.0million

$43.5 million Workovers, Recompletions and Other

$51.4million

$139.0 million Minerals attributable to FNV

$6.0million

$9.7 million



(1) Net debt and net sales prices represent non-GAAP financial measures. Further information about these non-GAAP financial measures as well as reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures are provided subsequently under the header Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

The following table provides the Company's production results, per-unit operating costs, results of operations and certain non-GAAP financial measures for the periods presented. Average net sales prices exclude any effect of derivative transactions. Per-unit expenses have been calculated using sales volumes.



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Average daily production:













Crude oil (Bbl per day) 157,153

169,265

158,609

155,088 Natural gas (Mcf per day) 1,045,521

766,416

1,004,954

791,005 Crude oil equivalents (Boe per day) 331,407

297,001

326,102

286,922 Average net sales prices (non-GAAP), excluding effect from derivatives: (1)













Crude oil ($/Bbl) $ 66.48

$ 35.93

$ 60.79

$ 33.71 Natural gas ($/Mcf) $ 4.62

$ 0.98

$ 4.38

$ 0.72 Crude oil equivalents ($/Boe) $ 46.07

$ 23.23

$ 43.04

$ 20.21 Production expenses ($/Boe) $ 3.39

$ 3.19

$ 3.29

$ 3.45 Production taxes (% of net crude oil and gas sales) 7.3%

7.8%

7.3%

8.3% DD&A ($/Boe) $ 15.29

$ 16.58

$ 16.26

$ 16.37 Total general and administrative expenses ($/Boe) (2) $ 1.92

$ 1.63

$ 1.87

$ 1.65 Net income (loss) attributable to Continental Resources (in thousands) $ 369,328

$ (79,422)

$ 918,295

$ (504,372) Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to Continental Resources $ 1.01

$ (0.22)

$ 2.52

$ (1.39) Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP) (in thousands) (1) $ 437,237

$ (58,871)

$ 1,048,893

$ (342,139) Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share (non-GAAP) (1) $ 1.20

$ (0.16)

$ 2.88

$ (0.95) Net cash provided by operating activities (in thousands) $ 1,015,535

$ 291,197

$ 2,728,653

$ 934,767 EBITDAX (non-GAAP) (in thousands) (1) $ 1,121,294

$ 473,311

$ 3,074,868

$ 1,103,571



(1) Net sales prices, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share, and EBITDAX represent non-GAAP financial measures. Further information about these non-GAAP financial measures as well as reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures are provided subsequently under the header Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

(2) Total general and administrative expense is comprised of cash general and administrative expense and non-cash equity compensation expense. Cash general and administrative expense per Boe was $1.45, $1.04, $1.37, and $1.04 for 3Q 2021, 3Q 2020, YTD 2021, and YTD 2020, respectively. Non-cash equity compensation expense per Boe was $0.47, $0.59, $0.50, and $0.61 for 3Q 2021, 3Q 2020, YTD 2021, and YTD 2020, respectively.

Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

The Company plans to host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2021 results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT). Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via the Company's website at www.CLR.com or by phone:

Time and date: 11:00 a.m. ET, Thursday, November 4, 2021

Dial-in: 1-888-317-6003

Intl. dial-in: 1-412-317-6061

Conference ID: 8481323

A replay of the call will be available for 14 days on the Company's website or by dialing:

Replay number: 1-877-344-7529

Intl. replay: 1-412-317-0088

Conference ID: 10160546

The Company plans to publish a third quarter 2021 summary presentation to its website at www.CLR.com prior to the start of its conference call on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) is a top 10 independent oil producer in the U.S. and a leader in America's energy renaissance. Based in Oklahoma City, Continental is the largest leaseholder and the largest producer in the nation's premier oil field, the Bakken play of North Dakota and Montana. The Company has significant positions in Oklahoma, including its SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer discoveries and the STACK play. The Company also has a newly acquired position in the Powder River Basin play of Wyoming. With a focus on the exploration and production of oil, Continental has unlocked the technology and resources vital to American energy independence and our nation's leadership in the new world oil market. In 2021, the Company will celebrate 54 years of operations. For more information, please visit www.CLR.com.

Cautionary Statement for the Purpose of the "Safe Harbor" Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, but not limited to, forecasts or expectations regarding the Company's business and statements or information concerning the Company's future operations, performance, financial condition, production and reserves, schedules, plans, timing of development, rates of return, budgets, costs, business strategy, objectives, and cash flows are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "could," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," "budget," "target," "plan," "continue," "potential," "guidance," "strategy," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions about future events and currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Although the Company believes these assumptions and expectations are reasonable, they are inherently subject to numerous business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. No assurance can be given that such expectations will be correct or achieved or that the assumptions are accurate. The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, commodity price volatility; the geographic concentration of our operations; financial market and economic volatility; the effects of any national or international health crisis; the inability to access needed capital; the risks and potential liabilities inherent in crude oil and natural gas drilling and production and the availability of insurance to cover any losses resulting therefrom; difficulties in estimating proved reserves and other reserves-based measures; declines in the values of our crude oil and natural gas properties resulting in impairment charges; our ability to replace proved reserves and sustain production; our ability to pay future dividends or complete share repurchases; the availability or cost of equipment and oilfield services; leasehold terms expiring on undeveloped acreage before production can be established; our ability to project future production, achieve targeted results in drilling and well operations and predict the amount and timing of development expenditures; the availability and cost of transportation, processing and refining facilities; legislative and regulatory changes adversely affecting our industry and our business, including initiatives related to hydraulic fracturing and greenhouse gas emissions; increased market and industry competition, including from alternative fuels and other energy sources; and the other risks described under Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, registration statements and other reports filed from time to time with the SEC, and other announcements the Company makes from time to time.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which such statement is made. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances after the date of this report, or otherwise.

Readers are cautioned that initial production rates are subject to decline over time and should not be regarded as reflective of sustained production levels. In particular, production from horizontal drilling in shale oil and natural gas resource plays and tight natural gas plays that are stimulated with extensive pressure fracturing are typically characterized by significant early declines in production rates.

We use the term "EUR" or "estimated ultimate recovery" to describe our best estimate of recoverable oil and natural gas hydrocarbon quantities. Actual reserves recovered may differ from estimated quantities. EUR data included herein, if any, remain subject to change as more well data is analyzed.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Rory Sabino Kristin Thomas Vice President, Investor Relations Senior Vice President, Public Relations 405-234-9620 405-234-9480 Rory.Sabino@CLR.com Kristin.Thomas@CLR.com



Lucy Spaay

Investor Relations Analyst

405-774-5878

Lucy.Spaay@CLR.com



Continental Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations























Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues: In thousands, except per share data Crude oil and natural gas sales $ 1,456,181

$ 701,468

$ 3,986,628

$ 1,738,863 Loss on derivative insturments, net (127,110)

(17,853)

(232,795)

(25,635) Crude oil and natural gas service operations 12,341

8,755

38,519

35,602 Total revenues 1,341,412

692,370

3,792,352

1,748,830















Operating costs and expenses:













Production expenses 103,222

88,701

292,791

271,852 Production taxes 102,398

50,153

280,667

132,444 Transportation expenses 53,969

55,272

156,670

148,079 Exploration expenses 2,534

1,041

9,470

14,638 Crude oil and natural gas service operations 4,884

3,316

15,037

15,288 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 465,357

461,191

1,446,823

1,288,185 Property impairments 7,945

18,518

30,991

264,976 General and administrative expenses 58,421

45,273

166,822

129,713 Net (gain) loss on sale of assets and other (3,029)

800

(3,496)

5,914 Total operating costs and expenses 795,701

724,265

2,395,775

2,271,089 Income (loss) from operations 545,711

(31,895)

1,396,577

(522,259) Other income (expense):













Interest expense (59,894)

(63,884)

(185,796)

(192,547) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt -

-

(290)

64,573 Other 345

224

895

1,385

(59,549)

(63,660)

(185,191)

(126,589) Income (loss) before income taxes 486,162

(95,555)

1,211,386

(648,848) (Provision) benefit for income taxes (115,641)

13,972

(291,116)

138,350 Net income (loss) 370,521

(81,583)

920,270

(510,498) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,193

(2,161)

1,975

(6,126) Net income (loss) attributable to Continental Resources $ 369,328

$ (79,422)

$ 918,295

$ (504,372)















Net income (loss) per share attributable to Continental Resources:













Basic $ 1.02

$ (0.22)

$ 2.54

$ (1.39) Diluted $ 1.01

$ (0.22)

$ 2.52

$ (1.39)

Continental Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









In thousands

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets



Cash and cash equivalents

$ 693,649

$ 47,470 Other current assets

1,284,993

805,075 Net property and equipment (1)

13,475,204

13,737,292 Other noncurrent assets

52,317

43,261 Total assets

$ 15,506,163

$ 14,633,098









Liabilities and equity







Current liabilities

$ 1,404,559

$ 860,806 Long-term debt, net of current portion

4,741,729

5,530,173 Other noncurrent liabilities

2,138,809

1,819,394 Equity attributable to Continental Resources

6,848,889

6,056,446 Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests

372,177

366,279 Total liabilities and equity

$ 15,506,163

$ 14,633,098



(1) Balance is net of accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization of $16.18 billion and $14.77 billion as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Continental Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows













Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, In thousands

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income (loss)

$ 370,521

$ (81,583)

$ 920,270

$ (510,498) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:















Non-cash expenses

687,296

489,905

1,961,607

1,427,992 Changes in assets and liabilities

(42,282)

(117,125)

(153,224)

17,273 Net cash provided by operating activities

1,015,535

291,197

2,728,653

934,767 Net cash used in investing activities

(352,587)

(162,923)

(1,123,801)

(1,181,866) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(119,337)

(113,693)

(958,673)

228,936 Net change in cash and cash equivalents

543,611

14,581

646,179

(18,163) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

150,038

6,656

47,470

39,400 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 693,649

$ 21,237

$ 693,649

$ 21,237

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per share attributable to Continental

Our presentation of adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per share that exclude the effect of certain items are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per share represent net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share determined under U.S. GAAP without regard to non-cash gains and losses on derivative instruments, property impairments, gains and losses on asset sales, and gains and losses on extinguishment of debt as applicable. Management believes these measures provide useful information to analysts and investors for analysis of our operating results. In addition, management believes these measures are used by analysts and others in valuation, comparison and investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas industry to allow for analysis without regard to an entity's specific derivative portfolio, impairment methodologies, and property dispositions. Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per share should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or diluted net income (loss) per share as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The following tables reconcile net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share as determined under U.S. GAAP to adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share for the periods presented.

















Three months ended September 30,















2021

2020 In thousands, except per share data

$

Diluted EPS

$

Diluted EPS Net income (loss) attributable to Continental Resources (GAAP)

$ 369,328

$ 1.01

$ (79,422)

$ (0.22) Adjustments:















Non-cash loss on derivatives





85,030





7,901



Property impairments









7,945





18,518



Net (gain) loss on sale of assets and other

(3,029)





800



Total tax effect of adjustments (1)





(22,037)





(6,668)



Total adjustments, net of tax









67,909

0.19

20,551

0.06 Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP)





$ 437,237

$1.20

$ (58,871)

$ (0.16) Weighted average diluted shares outstanding





364,248





360,257



Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share (non-GAAP)

$ 1.20





$ (0.16)

















































Nine months ended September 30,















2021

2020 In thousands, except per share data

$

Diluted EPS

$

Diluted EPS Net income (loss) attributable to Continental Resources (GAAP)

$ 918,295

$ 2.52

$ (504,372)

$ (1.39) Adjustments:















Non-cash loss on derivatives





145,194





8,560



Property impairments









30,991





264,976



Net (gain) loss on sale of assets and other

(3,496)





5,914



(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt





290





(64,573)



Total tax effect of adjustments (1)





(42,381)





(52,644)



Total adjustments, net of tax









130,598

0.36

162,233

0.44 Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP)





$ 1,048,893

$2.88

$ (342,139)

$ (0.95) Weighted average diluted shares outstanding





364,479





361,948



Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share (non-GAAP)

$ 2.88





$ (0.95)





































(1) Computed by applying a combined federal and state statutory tax rate of 24.5% in effect for 2021 and 2020 to the pre-tax amount of adjustments.

Non-GAAP Net Debt

Net debt is a non-GAAP measure. We define net debt as total debt less cash and cash equivalents as determined under U.S. GAAP. Net debt should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, total debt, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Management uses net debt to determine the Company's outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand. We believe this metric is useful to analysts and investors in determining the Company's leverage position since the Company has the ability to, and may decide to, use a portion of its cash and cash equivalents to reduce debt. This metric is sometimes presented as a ratio with EBITDAX in order to provide investors with another means of evaluating the Company's ability to service its existing debt obligations as well as any future increase in the amount of such obligations. At September 30, 2021, the Company's total debt was $4.74 billion and its net debt amounted to $4.05 billion, representing total debt of $4.74 billion less cash and cash equivalents of $693.6 million. From time to time the Company provides forward-looking net debt forecasts; however, the Company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure of total debt because management cannot reliably quantify certain of the necessary components of such forward-looking GAAP measure. The reconciling items in future periods could be significant.

Non-GAAP EBITDAX

We use a variety of financial and operational measures to assess our performance. Among these measures is EBITDAX, a non-GAAP measure. We define EBITDAX as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, property impairments, exploration expenses, non-cash gains and losses resulting from the requirements of accounting for derivatives, non-cash equity compensation expense, and gains and losses on extinguishment of debt as applicable. EBITDAX is not a measure of net income or net cash provided by operating activities as determined by U.S. GAAP.

Management believes EBITDAX is useful because it allows us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. Further, we believe EBITDAX is a widely followed measure of operating performance and may also be used by investors to measure our ability to meet future debt service requirements, if any. We exclude the items listed above from net income/loss and net cash provided by operating activities in arriving at EBITDAX because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired.

EBITDAX should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income/loss or net cash provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as an indicator of a company's operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from EBITDAX are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of EBITDAX. Our computations of EBITDAX may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of our net income (loss) to EBITDAX for the periods presented.























Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, In thousands

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income (loss)

$ 370,521

$ (81,583)

$ 920,270

$ (510,498) Interest expense

59,894

63,884

185,796

192,547 Provision (benefit) for income taxes

115,641

(13,972)

291,116

(138,350) Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

465,357

461,191

1,446,823

1,288,185 Property impairments

7,945

18,518

30,991

264,976 Exploration expenses

2,534

1,041

9,470

14,638 Impact from derivative instruments:















Total loss on derivatives, net

127,110

17,853

232,795

25,635 Total cash paid on derivatives, net

(42,080)

(9,952)

(87,601)

(17,075) Non-cash loss on derivatives, net

85,030

7,901

145,194

8,560 Non-cash equity compensation

14,372

16,331

44,918

48,086 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt

-

-

290

(64,573) EBITDAX (non-GAAP)

$ 1,121,294

$ 473,311

$ 3,074,868

$ 1,103,571

The following table provides a reconciliation of our net cash provided by operating activities to EBITDAX for the periods presented.



















Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, In thousands

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 1,015,535

$ 291,197

$ 2,728,653

$ 934,767 Current income tax benefit

-

-

-

(2,223) Interest expense

59,894

63,884

185,796

192,547 Exploration expenses, excluding dry hole costs

2,534

901

9,470

8,182 Gain (loss) on sale of assets and other, net

3,029

(800)

3,496

(5,914) Other, net

(1,980)

1,004

(5,771)

(6,515) Changes in assets and liabilities

42,282

117,125

153,224

(17,273) EBITDAX (non-GAAP)

$ 1,121,294

$ 473,311

$ 3,074,868

$ 1,103,571

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Yield

Our presentation of free cash flow and free cash flow yield are non-GAAP measures. We define free cash flow as cash flows from operations before changes in working capital items, less capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions, plus noncontrolling interest capital contributions, less distributions to noncontrolling interests. Noncontrolling interest capital contributions and distributions primarily relate to our relationship formed with Franco-Nevada in 2018 to fund a portion of certain mineral acquisitions which are included in our capital expenditures and operating results. Free cash flow is not a measure of net income or operating cash flows as determined by U.S. GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, the comparable GAAP measure, and free cash flow does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures. Free cash flow yield is calculated by taking free cash flow divided by the market capitalization of the Company at a given date. Management believes these measures are useful to management and investors as a measure of a company's ability to internally fund its capital expenditures, to service or incur additional debt, and to measure management's success in creating shareholder value. From time to time the Company provides forward-looking free cash flow and free cash flow yield estimates or targets; however, the Company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure because management cannot reliably quantify certain of the necessary components of such forward-looking GAAP measure. The reconciling items in future periods could be significant.

The following table reconciles net cash provided by operating activities as determined under U.S. GAAP to free cash flow for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.





















In thousands

3Q 2021

YTD 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)

$ 1,015,535

$ 2,728,653 Exclude: Changes in working capital items

42,282

153,224 Less: Capital expenditures (1)

(389,746)

(976,242) Plus: Contributions from noncontrolling interest

6,672

19,812 Less: Distributions to noncontrolling interest

(5,299)

(16,535) Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$ 669,444

$ 1,908,912









(1) Capital expenditures are calculated as follows:







In thousands

3Q 2021

YTD 2021 Cash paid for capital expenditures

$ 356,827

$ 1,128,362 Less: Total acquisitions

(22,055)

(242,974) Plus: Change in accrued capital expenditures & other 54,552

87,533

Plus: Exploratory seismic costs

422

3,321 Capital expenditures

$ 389,746

$ 976,242

Non-GAAP Net Sales Prices

Revenues and transportation expenses associated with production from our operated properties are reported separately. For non-operated properties, we receive a net payment from the operator for our share of sales proceeds which is net of costs incurred by the operator, if any. Such non-operated revenues are recognized at the net amount of proceeds received. As a result, the separate presentation of revenues and transportation expenses from our operated properties differs from the net presentation from non-operated properties. This impacts the comparability of certain operating metrics, such as per-unit sales prices, when such metrics are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP using gross presentation for some revenues and net presentation for others.

In order to provide metrics prepared in a manner consistent with how management assesses the Company's operating results and to achieve comparability between operated and non-operated revenues, we may present crude oil and natural gas sales net of transportation expenses, which we refer to as "net crude oil and natural gas sales," a non-GAAP measure. Average sales prices calculated using net crude oil and natural gas sales are referred to as "net sales prices," a non-GAAP measure, and are calculated by taking revenues less transportation expenses divided by sales volumes, whether for crude oil or natural gas, as applicable. Management believes presenting our revenues and sales prices net of transportation expenses is useful because it normalizes the presentation differences between operated and non-operated revenues and allows for a useful comparison of net realized prices to NYMEX benchmark prices on a Company-wide basis.

The following tables present a reconciliation of crude oil and natural gas sales (GAAP) to net crude oil and natural gas sales and related net sales prices (non-GAAP) for the periods presented.



















































































Three months ended September 30, 2021

Three months ended September 30, 2020 In thousands

Crude oil

Natural gas

Total

Crude oil

Natural gas

Total Crude oil and natural gas sales (GAAP)

$1,002,823

$453,358

$1,456,181

$623,955

$77,513

$701,468 Less: Transportation expenses

(45,241)

(8,728)

(53,969)

(46,890)

(8,382)

(55,272) Net crude oil and natural gas sales (non-GAAP)

$957,582

$444,630

$1,402,212

$577,065

$69,131

$646,196 Sales volumes (MBbl/MMcf/MBoe)

14,404

96,188

30,435

16,063

70,510

27,815 Net sales price (non-GAAP)

$66.48

$4.62

$46.07

$35.93

$0.98

$23.23

















































































Nine months ended September 30, 2021

Nine months ended September 30, 2020 In thousands

Crude oil

Natural gas

Total

Crude oil

Natural gas

Total Crude oil and natural gas sales (GAAP)

$2,758,859

$1,227,769

$3,986,628

$1,556,445

$182,418

$1,738,863 Less: Transportation expenses

(129,218)

(27,452)

(156,670)

(120,780)

(27,299)

(148,079) Net crude oil and natural gas sales (non-GAAP)

$2,629,641

$1,200,317

$3,829,958

$1,435,665

$155,119

$1,590,784 Sales volumes (MBbl/MMcf/MBoe)

43,257

274,352

88,982

42,583

216,735

78,706 Net sales price (non-GAAP)

$60.79

$4.38

$43.04

$33.71

$0.72

$20.21

Non-GAAP Cash General and Administrative Expenses per Boe

Our presentation of cash general and administrative ("G&A") expenses per Boe is a non-GAAP measure. We define cash G&A per Boe as total G&A determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP less non-cash equity compensation expenses, expressed on a per-Boe basis. We report and provide guidance on cash G&A per Boe because we believe this measure is commonly used by management, analysts and investors as an indicator of cost management and operating efficiency on a comparable basis from period to period. In addition, management believes cash G&A per Boe is used by analysts and others in valuation, comparison and investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas industry to allow for analysis of G&A spend without regard to stock-based compensation programs which can vary substantially from company to company. Cash G&A per Boe should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, total G&A per Boe as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following table reconciles total G&A per Boe as determined under U.S. GAAP to cash G&A per Boe for the periods presented.





Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Total G&A per Boe (GAAP)

$ 1.92

$ 1.63

$ 1.87

$ 1.65 Less: Non-cash equity compensation per Boe

(0.47)

(0.59)

(0.50)

(0.61) Cash G&A per Boe (non-GAAP)

$ 1.45

$ 1.04

$ 1.37

$ 1.04















Continental Resources, Inc.

2021 Guidance

As of November 3, 2021

















2021 Previous

2021 Updated

Full-year average oil production (Bopd)

160,000 to 165,000

160,000 to 165,000

Full-year average natural gas production (Mcfpd)

900,000 to 1,000,000

900,000 to 1,000,000

Capital expenditures budget

$1.4 billion

$1.5 to $1.6 billion













Full-Year Operating Expenses:









Production expense per Boe

$3.00 to $3.50

$3.00 to $3.50

Production tax (% of net oil & gas revenue)

7.3% to 7.6%

7.3% to 7.6%

Cash G&A expense per Boe(1)

$1.20 to $1.40

$1.20 to $1.40

Non-cash equity compensation per Boe

$0.45 to $0.55

$0.45 to $0.55

DD&A per Boe

$15.00 to $17.00

$15.00 to $17.00













3Q21 to 4Q21 Average Price Differentials:

3Q21 to 4Q21

4Q21

NYMEX WTI crude oil (per barrel of oil)

($3.50) to ($4.25)

($3.50) to ($4.00)

Henry Hub natural gas(2) (per Mcf)

$0.25 to $0.75

$0.75 to $1.25







1. Cash G&A is a non-GAAP measure and excludes the range of values shown for non-cash equity compensation per Boe in the item appearing immediately below. Guidance for total G&A (cash and non-cash) is a projected range of $1.65 to $1.95 per Boe.

2. Includes natural gas liquids production in differential range.

1 NYMEX strip pricing for the remainder of the year, as of October 15, 2021.

2 FCF yield is estimated by dividing the 2021 annual FCF estimate by the Company's current market capitalization, as of November 1, 2021.

3 Return on capital employed represents net income attributable to the Company before non-cash gains and losses on derivatives, income taxes, non-cash equity compensation expense, interest expense, and gains and losses on extinguishment of debt, the result of which is divided by average capital employed for the year, with capital employed representing the sum of total debt and total shareholders' equity attributable to the Company.

4 Based on current Company five-year forecast.

5 Normalized to 1/8th royalty.

6 Per historical 3-stream reporting. Includes PDP and anticipated volumes from wells in progress expected to be on line in first quarter 2022.

7 Calculated as annual dividend per share divided by the stock price per share as of November 1, 2021. All future dividends require Board approval.

8 Gas strip pricing as of October 4, 2021.

View original content:

SOURCE Continental Resources