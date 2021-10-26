Leading Water Purification Brand in North America - Waterdrop Debuts at The Aquatech Amsterdam Exhibition, and Opens The New Era of Intelligent Water Filter

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 2 to November 5 this year, the Aquatech Amsterdam International Exhibition will be held. As one of the most anticipated annual events in the global water purification industry, every year's exhibition welcomes thousands of top-rated water treatment companies across over 100 countries and regions worldwide. Waterdrop will join other brands in the water purification industry to debut its new water purification black technology at booth 05.126. this year.

Waterdrop provides the whole house water purification solution

From The Market Debut to Technology Leadership

Waterdrop, after its Amazon US market launch of the first tankless water filter - G3, successfully won the Red Dot Design Award, which recorded outstanding sales on the market. Waterdrop water filters guaranteed 100% safety from materials to filtration, which all secured certification from NSF 58 and NSF 372 standards. Check more product features about G3 here.

Based on ensuring safety and efficient water filtration system, Waterdrop continues to carry out technological innovations, investing millions of dollars annually in technology and production capacity improvement to meet the needs of consumers for various water solutions.

Waterdrop digs deep into the user's pain points such as frequent filter replacement, high wastewater ratio, and large space-taking problems in use. Relying on Waterdrop innovative technology, the new series of RO water filters, D6 has successfully launched in 2020. D6 is equipped with a 5-in-1 composite reverse osmosis filter. The 0.0001 microns pore size of the DOW reverse osmosis membrane means it can effectively filter out most of the harmful contaminants present with one filter cartridge. There is also improved efficiency, evident in the 1.5:1 wastewater ratio. Therefore, the system saves 450% more water than the traditional household water filter models. It also comes with an inbuilt pump that delivers instant filtered water - it takes just 8 seconds to fill a glass. The D6 is designed to meet customers water needs at various points, including cooking, drinking, and other multifaceted water requirements. The stainless-steel faucet is intelligent and offers real-time TDS monitoring. Customers can also track the filter life in real-time. D6 has all users will ever need to provide safe, healthy, and great-tasting water for the family. Also click to learn more about the Waterdrop D6 RO water filter.

New Era on The Integration of Cooling, Heating and Purification in One

Waterdrop is expected to unveil another new product at the Aquatech Amsterdam International Exhibition - the G4 under sink heated RO water filter. There are many things to love about this system, but what stands out is its ability to deliver cold, hot, and purified water, all at a go. Its inbuilt intelligent constant heating mode means customers can get pure warm water of 40-95 degrees, depending on your preference. The faucet is 100% touchscreen; people can set up the water intake with a few touches. In addition, users can keep track of the water quality, temperature, and filter life from the screen. The G4 product is definitely one to watch out for, and its unveiling will be one of the exhibition's highlights.

Waterdrop is one of the biggest names in the industry, owning the support of global design, R&D, manufacturing and procurement resources. Waterdrop is dedicated to providing comprehensive whole house intelligent water purification solutions. The products are currently commanding high sales in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and other countries and regions, trusted by millions of families worldwide.

Over the years, Waterdrop has researched, designed, manufactured, and released over 200 different water purification products from reverse osmosis water filtration systems and whole-house water filtration systems to water filter pitchers, faucet water filters, refrigerator water filters, under sink filtration systems, and outdoor filtration systems. The brand boasts over 100 patents from different countries of the world and secured the certification from numbers of international authoritative certification organizations in the field of water filters such as NSF, CSA, WQA, WRAS and UL. Besides, Waterdrop water filters have passed the FCC and (EC)1935/2004 food-grade test. The acquisition of each qualification is a strong proof of the product quality. Learn more about the well-known manufacturer on water purification products here.

More than providing everyone with easy access to safe and clean water, Waterdrop is very much committed to helping people from different parts of the world enjoy the happiness of beautiful life through a simple glass of water.

Read more about Waterdrop and products at https://www.waterdropfilter.com.

