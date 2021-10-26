Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc Announces It Is Launching "HUMM" a Blockchain Token for the Music Industry.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc (the "Company") (OTC: STGZ) announces that it has developed a unique Blockchain Token to be used in the Music Publishing industry. This token is called "HUMM" where ownership will be made available by purchasing a tradable Token that is based on a single song basis. The Songs available to purchase the Tokens will be on 3 levels: Level 1 is a song by a top Writer/Artist and Level 2 will be a song by a mid-tier Artist with some track record and then Level 3 will be on new Writer/Artists. The Token value will be based on the Level of the song's Writer's/Artist's history. There will be up to 60% ownership available in the HUMM Token that will have a one of a kind unique and numbered design where up to 50 people can participate in the segmented Token. The Tokens and songs will be maid available on www.hummtoken.com

"The HUMM Token is expected to launch on or before January 10th, 2022 and have over 1000 songs from many Artists available and growing", said Stephen Brown, CEO.

"YOU CAN OWN A PIECE OF A HIT RECORD."

Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filing.

Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc

1720-650 West Georgia St

Vancouver, BC V6B 4N8

Contact: Stephen Brown, CEO

www.stargazeent.com

info@stargazeent.com

Ph: (778) 819-6549



