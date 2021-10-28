Everi Integrates Cashclub Wallet® With Shift4

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or "the Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, and player loyalty solutions today announced an agreement with Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) to integrate Everi's CashClub Wallet® technology with Shift4's end-to-end payment solution.

The CashClub Wallet technology from Everi extends cashless payments and a patron's digital journey throughout the gaming enterprise using traditional, alternative, and mobile technologies. Everi's single wallet solution empowers casino operators to successfully deliver on all aspects of the emerging mobile casino ecosystem, including funding at the gaming device, payments at the retail point of sale, and funding of online sports betting, iGaming or social gaming. This true cashless experience also provides patrons with multiple options to access funds while on the casino floor or on the go.

"Given our broad collective customer base, this momentous opportunity for Everi and Shift4 to expand the reach of CashClub Wallet to retail outlets opens the door for further improvements to a patron's digital journey across the casino enterprise," said Darren Simmons, Everi's Executive Vice President and FinTech Business Leader. "Our agreement with Shift4 reflects our collective goal of providing casino patrons with a convenient, casino-wide mobile funding experience."

Currently live at 15 casinos that host more than 32,000 electronic gaming devices, Everi's CashClub Wallet solution is the most widely deployed land-based digital gaming wallet in the U.S., and the market's only fully-integrated, multi-property, multi-jurisdictional, and system-agnostic solution.

As the leader in secure payment processing and integrated technology solutions, Shift4 powers the top point-of-sale (POS) and software providers across numerous industry verticals. Shift4 securely processes billions of transactions annually for more than 200,000 businesses.

"This partnership with Everi is an ideal way for us to enhance our collective capabilities and help our casino customers better serve their guests' payment needs," said Shift4 Chief Commercial Officer Michael Isaacman. "The gaming industry is rapidly moving towards more forward-thinking digital payments solutions and loyalty programs. By integrating Everi's cashless mobile digital wallet with our end-to-end solution, Shift4 and Everi will help improve casino operational efficiency while delivering a convenient and seamless payment experience to guests."

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. Focused on player engagement and assisting our casino customers to operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also the preeminent provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit www.shift4.com.

