Knot Standard Launches New Custom OnDemand Clothing Platform In Nordstrom, Brooks Brothers, Bloomingdale's

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Knot Standard, the leader in premium custom menswear and womenswear, has announced the launch of their new tech-driven Custom OnDemand platform. Powered by AI measuring and years of expertise from the custom clothing brand, the platform offers any retailer in the world the ability to give customers the custom clothing experience that Knot Standard has been perfecting since 2012.

President and Co-Founder of Knot Standard, Matthew Mueller, believes this is part of the future of the brand, and an amazing opportunity for any retailer looking to enable custom clothing in their existing stores:

"Knot Standard's Custom OnDemand platform is a first for retail–never before has custom clothing been possible for anyone, anywhere, without any special training, inventory, or infrastructure. The Virtual Styling tools we have built over the last 10 years, combined with our successful AI-powered Fit App and digital Style Wall, let any retailer offer Knot Standard custom clothing with minimal training and zero inventory."

The new platform has already found a home with some of the country's largest fashion retailers, including Brooks Brothers, Bloomingdale's, and Nordstrom. Employing cutting-edge AI measurement technology, years of knowledge in the custom menswear and womenswear realm, and a sky high usability factor, the new platform from Knot Standard is a dream come true for retailers looking to engage with the previously niche custom business.

Knot Standard has partnered with Brooks Brothers to power Made-to-Measure menswear clothing in 21 of their store locations; Knot Standard's Custom OnDemand platform has enabled seamless ordering, measuring, and production for Brooks Brothers' shirting for all clients, and will expand next to suits, jackets, and pants.

Additionally, the brand has brought their tech to the likes of Nordstrom and Bloomingdale's, with plans to expand locations in the near future. Knot Standard's Custom OnDemand has been met with overwhelmingly positive feedback from traditional retailers who see the new tech offering as a draw for increasingly selective clientele looking for something new and unique.

Matthew Mueller sees the tremendous opportunity here, for both Knot Standard and their retail partners: "This isn't just the future for our brand—next-generation client experiences like Custom OnDemand will become the future for every brand looking to stake their claim in an ever-changing landscape. We're excited to see where we can take the customer next."

To learn more about Knot Standard's premium custom clothing experience, offered virtually and in-person, visit www.knotstandard.com .

About Knot Standard

Knot Standard is the leading custom menswear and womenswear company in the United States. Founded in 2012, Knot Standard represents the future of personalized clothing, delivering a superior experience through expert stylists, innovative technology, and premium fabrics. The brand offers clothing for every occasion, including Suiting, Shirting, Performance, Trousers, Outerwear, Casual Wear, Black Tie, and Wedding options, and has just launched their new custom womenswear line. Made for those who desire superior quality and exceptional fit, clients can visit one of Knot Standard's ten national Showrooms, or book a Virtual Appointment at www.knotstandard.com

