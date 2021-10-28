TRUFF Mac is coming in hot and available exclusively at Noodles & Company

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS), the national fast-casual brand known for its famous Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, announces that it is launching TRUFF Mac, a limited-edition dish made in partnership with TRUFF, the truffle-infused condiment brand that's taken the internet by storm. Exclusive to Noodles & Company, TRUFF Mac is available at 450+ locations across the country as a digital-only offering, available only while supplies last.

TRUFF Mac combines Noodles & Company's best-selling Wisconsin Mac & Cheese with a decadent drizzle of TRUFF's Signature Black Truffle Hot Sauce: an ultra-unique blend of ripe chili peppers, organic agave nectar, real black truffle and savory spices. With Noodles' craveable and creamy propriety cheese sauce sprinkled with cheddar and jack cheeses coupled with delicious TRUFF Signature Black Truffle Hot Sauce, this is one bold dish you will want to try before it's gone. TRUFF's Signature Black Truffle Hot Sauce has won multiple awards; received co-signs by several celebrity chefs; is the #1 best-selling hot sauce on Amazon and at Whole Foods; and has famously been listed on Oprah's "Favorite Things" list three years in a row.

"Since we first opened our doors 26 years ago, Wisconsin Mac & Cheese has remained our best-selling item on the menu, and if you've tasted it, you know why," says Stacey Pool, chief marketing officer at Noodles & Company. "With TRUFF Mac, we've made this mainstay menu item even more intriguing by surprising our guests with this limited-edition TRUFF Hot Sauce pairing, and we couldn't be more excited about this collaboration and the opportunity to be the first restaurant company to offer TRUFF Hot Sauce nationwide."

"Our goal with TRUFF was to create a hot sauce so unique that it would elevate any dining experience. With Noodles & Company, we had the opportunity to reinvent a dish as classic and popular as their Wisconsin Mac & Cheese," says Nick Guillen, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at TRUFF. "The TRUFF Mac dish will offer Noodles & Company guests instant, craveable flavor. We are excited to share this unexpected mashup with Noodles fans."

This indulgent and exclusive dish is available for order through Noodles & Company's digital channels and guests can place an order using the Noodles Rewards app, by visiting Noodles.com, or through other delivery providers. Like all of Noodles' dishes, TRUFF Mac is served hot, fresh, and made to travel, ensuring that it's delicious to enjoy at home or on-the-go.

Noodles Rewards members can redeem points for a bowl of TRUFF Mac with 750 points — that's half the points needed to redeem to any other regular-sized bowl. Not a member yet? Guests can sign up for free via the Noodles Rewards mobile app and will automatically receive a reward for a free small entrée redeemable on a future return visit just for signing up.

For more details about limited-edition TRUFF Mac, please visit Noodles.com/TRUFFmac.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members, Noodles was recently named as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2021 by Forbes and has been named one of the Best Places to Work by the Denver Business Journal for its unique culture built on the value of "Loving Life," which begins by nourishing and inspiring every team member and guest who walks through the door. Noodles has also earned the Women in the Lead Certification for its investment in women-empowering initiatives for its female team members and has proudly partnered with the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance to build cultural intelligence within its teams. To learn more and to find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com

About TRUFF

Made with an ultra-unique blend of real black truffles and red chili peppers, TRUFF's line of luxury pantry staples are designed to elevate the dining experience. Originally founded through a popular food and lifestyle Instagram blog called @sauce, TRUFF immediately propelled into social media virality with the release of its hot sauce in 2017. The brand quickly became the fastest growing company in the hot sauce space due to its distinctive flavor profile, pristine bottle, Truffle Inspired cap, and of course the coveted Instagram account @sauce that makes tagging a no-brainer. Taking inspiration from the flagship black truffle experience, TRUFF recently expanded its family of products to include other popular favorites like TRUFF Pasta Sauce, TRUFF Mayonnaise and TRUFF Black Truffle Oil. TRUFF has been featured on the TODAY Show, Good Morning America, Food Network, The Rachael Ray Show, Food & Wine and on Oprah's "Favorite Things" list three years in a row. TRUFF is also the #1 best- selling hot sauce on Amazon and at Whole Foods Market. You can find TRUFF's variety of sauces in stores nationwide and around the world in the UK, Australia, Kuwait and South Korea. TRUFF is made in Southern California and is Gluten-Free and non-GMO. Visit www.TRUFF.com for more information and recipes.



