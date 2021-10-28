Sempra Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings Results

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) today announced third-quarter 2021 losses of $648 million, or $2.03 per diluted share, compared to third-quarter 2020 earnings of $351 million, or $1.21 per diluted share. Sempra's third-quarter 2021 results included a $1.1 billion after-tax charge associated with civil litigation related to the 2015 Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility leak. On an adjusted basis, the company's third-quarter 2021 earnings were $545 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, compared to $432 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020.

Sempra Q3 2021 Earnings Infographic

"At this point in the year, we are excited to see strong growth across all three of our business platforms," said Trevor Mihalik, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Sempra. "This is a product of our strategic focus on investing in some of the most attractive energy markets in North America, and it sets us up well for strong financial and operating performance through the end of the year and into 2022."

Sempra's earnings for the first nine months of 2021 were $650 million, or $2.09 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $3.35 billion, or $11.43 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2020. Adjusted earnings for the first nine months of 2021 were $1.949 billion, or $6.27 per diluted share, compared to $1.674 billion, or $5.70 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2020.

The reported financial results reflect certain significant items as described on an after-tax basis in the following table of GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America) earnings, reconciled to adjusted earnings, for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 and 2020.





Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30, (Dollars, except EPS, and shares in millions)

2021

2020

2021

2020



(Unaudited) GAAP (Losses) Earnings

$ (648)

$ 351

$ 650

$ 3,350

















Impacts Associated with Aliso Canyon Litigation and Regulatory Matters

1,132

22

1,132

94

















Impact from Foreign Currency and Inflation and Associated Undesignated Derivatives1 (28)

18

41

(111)

















Net Unrealized Losses (Gains) on Commodity Derivatives1

89

34

176

(12)

















Loss (Gain) on Sale of South American Businesses

-

7

-

(1,747)

















(Earnings) Losses from Investment in RBS Sempra Commodities LLP

-

-

(50)

100

















Adjusted Earnings2

$ 545

$ 432

$1,949

$1,674



































Diluted Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding

319

291

311

293 GAAP EPS

$ (2.03)

$ 1.21

$ 2.09

$ 11.43

















Diluted Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding

320

291

311

307 Adjusted EPS2,3

$ 1.70

$ 1.49

$ 6.27

$ 5.70





1) Q3-2020 and YTD-2020 Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted Earnings per Common Share (EPS) have been updated to exclude this item to conform to current year presentation. 2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Table A for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures and descriptions of adjustments. 3) To calculate YTD-2020 Adjusted EPS, preferred dividends of $78M are added back to Adjusted Earnings because of the dilutive effect of Series A mandatory convertible preferred stock.

Advancing Key Strategic Priorities at Sempra California

Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) recently announced agreements expected to resolve substantially all material civil litigation against SoCalGas and Sempra related to the 2015 Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility leak. The net, after-tax cash outflows for SoCalGas are expected to ultimately be up to approximately $895 million, after taking into consideration the remaining insurance receivable and other adjustments.

SoCalGas also recently issued a new economy-wide technical analysis, which underscores the essential role that clean fuels like hydrogen and renewable natural gas (RNG) are expected to play in reaching carbon neutrality. The analysis highlights that a clean fuels network made, in part, by leveraging existing gas infrastructure to deliver clean fuels and to manage carbon could allow California to achieve its net-zero goals more affordably and more effectively than other alternatives.

Continuing Strong Growth at Sempra Texas

In Texas, Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (Oncor) has announced its updated, five-year projected capital plan for 2022-2026 of $15 billion, a record high for the company. Additionally, Oncor now projects its rate base to grow to nearly $28 billion by 2026, which reflects a compound annual growth rate of about 8% over the five-year period. Oncor's robust projected capital plan and rate base figures are expected to support the economic development seen throughout its service territory, forecasted generation additions, strong premise growth, and critical investments in grid resiliency, safety and reliability.

Investing in the Energy Transition at Sempra Infrastructure

Last month, Sempra completed the sale of a non-controlling, 20% interest in Sempra Infrastructure to KKR for a purchase price of $3.37 billion, subject to post-closing adjustments. Proceeds from the sale are expected to be used to, among other things, help fund growth across Sempra's capital program, which is centered on its U.S. utilities, and further strengthen its balance sheet.

Also, Sempra completed its follow-on cash tender offer to acquire the remaining publicly owned shares of Infraestructura Energética Nova S.A.B. de C.V. (IEnova) that were not obtained in the previously completed exchange offer, and IEnova's shares have been delisted from the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V.).

With the consolidation of Sempra's liquefied natural gas (LNG) business and its ownership of IEnova under Sempra Infrastructure, the newly formed business platform is expected to generate increased shareholder value over the long-term by investing in the energy systems of the future.

Earnings Guidance

Sempra is updating its full-year 2021 GAAP EPS guidance range, including items expected to be reflected in our fourth quarter results, to $3.01 to $3.61, and the company is continuing to guide to the upper end of the range for its full-year 2021 adjusted EPS guidance of $7.75 to $8.35. Sempra is also reaffirming its full-year 2022 EPS guidance range of $8.10 to $8.70.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures include Sempra's adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and adjusted EPS guidance range. See Table A for additional information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures.

Internet Broadcast

Sempra will broadcast a live discussion of its earnings results over the Internet today at 12 p.m. ET with senior management of the company. Access is available by logging onto the website at www.sempra.com. For those unable to log on to the live webcast, the teleconference will be available on replay a few hours after its conclusion by dialing (888) 203-1112 and entering passcode 9127369.

About Sempra

Sempra's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. The Sempra family of companies has more than 19,000 talented employees who deliver energy with purpose to over 36 million consumers. With more than $66 billion in total assets at the end of 2020, the San Diego-based company is the owner of one of the largest energy networks in North America serving some of the world's leading economies. The company is helping to advance the global energy transition by enabling the delivery of lower-carbon energy solutions in the markets it serves, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra is consistently recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its long-standing commitment to building a high-performing culture with a focus on safety, workforce development and training, and diversity and inclusion. Sempra is the only North American utility sector company included on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2021 by Fortune Magazine. For additional information about Sempra, please visit Sempra's website at www.sempra.com and on Twitter @Sempra.

Sempra Infrastructure, Sempra LNG, Sempra Mexico, Sempra Texas Utilities, Oncor and Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (IEnova) are not the same companies as the California utilities, SDG&E or SoCalGas, and Sempra Infrastructure, Sempra LNG, Sempra Mexico, Sempra Texas Utilities, Oncor and IEnova are not regulated by the CPUC.

SEMPRA ENERGY Table A















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)















Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(unaudited) REVENUES













Utilities $ 2,560



$ 2,301



$ 7,839



$ 7,199

Energy-related businesses 453



343



1,174



1,000

Total revenues 3,013



2,644



9,013



8,199

















EXPENSES AND OTHER INCOME













Utilities:













Cost of natural gas (282)



(114)



(892)



(582)

Cost of electric fuel and purchased power (312)



(429)



(828)



(918)

Energy-related businesses cost of sales (220)



(90)



(448)



(200)

Operation and maintenance (1,073)



(1,018)



(3,098)



(2,767)

Aliso Canyon litigation and regulatory matters (1,571)



(27)



(1,571)



(127)

Depreciation and amortization (471)



(418)



(1,376)



(1,242)

Franchise fees and other taxes (151)



(139)



(442)



(397)

Other (expense) income, net (55)



29



52



(163)

Interest income 16



27



50



76

Interest expense (259)



(264)



(776)



(818)

(Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity earnings (1,365)



201



(316)



1,061

Income tax benefit (expense) 342



(99)



45



(60)

Equity earnings 391



326



1,022



822

(Loss) income from continuing operations, net of income tax (632)



428



751



1,823

(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of income tax —



(7)



—



1,850

Net (loss) income (632)



421



751



3,673

Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (5)



(22)



(48)



(201)

Preferred dividends (11)



(48)



(52)



(121)

Preferred dividends of subsidiary —



—



(1)



(1)

(Losses) earnings attributable to common shares $ (648)



$ 351



$ 650



$ 3,350

















Basic (losses) earnings per common share (EPS):













(Losses) earnings $ (2.03)



$ 1.21



$ 2.10



$ 11.48

Weighted-average common shares outstanding 319,144



289,490



309,350



291,771

















Diluted EPS:













(Losses) earnings $ (2.03)



$ 1.21



$ 2.09



$ 11.43

Weighted-average common shares outstanding 319,144



290,582



310,854



292,935



SEMPRA ENERGY

Table A (Continued)

RECONCILIATION OF SEMPRA ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO SEMPRA GAAP (LOSSES) EARNINGS (Unaudited)

Sempra Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EPS exclude items (after the effects of income taxes and, if applicable, noncontrolling interests) in 2021 and 2020 as follows:

Three months ended September 30, 2021:

$(1,132) million from impacts associated with Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility litigation at Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas)

$28 million impact from foreign currency and inflation and associated undesignated derivatives

$(89) million net unrealized losses on commodity derivatives

Three months ended September 30, 2020:

$(22) million from impacts associated with Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility litigation and regulatory matters at SoCalGas

$(18) million impact from foreign currency and inflation and associated undesignated derivatives

$(34) million net unrealized losses on commodity derivatives

$(7) million reduction to the gain on sale of our Chilean businesses as a result of post-closing adjustments

Nine months ended September 30, 2021:

$(1,132) million from impacts associated with Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility litigation at SoCalGas

$(41) million impact from foreign currency and inflation and associated undesignated derivatives

$(176) million net unrealized losses on commodity derivatives

$50 million equity earnings from investment in RBS Sempra Commodities LLP, which represents a reduction to an estimate of our obligations to settle pending value added tax (VAT) matters and related legal costs at our equity method investment at Parent and other

Nine months ended September 30, 2020:

$(94) million from impacts associated with Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility litigation and regulatory matters at SoCalGas

$111 million impact from foreign currency and inflation and associated undesignated derivatives

$12 million net unrealized gains on commodity derivatives

$(100) million equity losses from investment in RBS Sempra Commodities LLP, which represents an estimate of our obligations to settle pending VAT matters and related legal costs at our equity method investment at Parent and other

$1,747 million gain on the sale of our South American businesses

Sempra Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures (GAAP represents generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America). These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant items that are generally not related to our ongoing business activities and/or are infrequent in nature. These non-GAAP financial measures also exclude the impact from foreign currency and inflation effects and associated undesignated derivatives and unrealized gains and losses on commodity derivatives, which we expect to occur in future periods, and which can vary significantly from one period to the next. Exclusion of these items is useful to management and investors because it provides a meaningful comparison of the performance of Sempra's business operations to prior and future periods. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplementary information that should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The table below reconciles for historical periods these non-GAAP financial measures to Sempra GAAP (Losses) Earnings and GAAP EPS, which we consider to be the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.









































































SEMPRA ENERGY Table A (Continued)























RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO GAAP (LOSSES) EARNINGS (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)





Pretax

amount Income

tax (benefit)

expense(1) Non-

controlling

interests Earnings

Pretax

amount Income tax

(benefit)

expense(1) Non-

controlling

interests Earnings

Three months ended September 30, 2021

Three months ended September 30, 2020 Sempra GAAP (Losses) Earnings





$ (648)









$ 351

Excluded items:



















Impacts associated with Aliso Canyon litigation and regulatory matters $ 1,571

$ (439)

$ —

1,132



$ 27

$ (5)

$ —

22



Impact from foreign currency and inflation and associated

undesignated derivatives 4

(33)

1

(28)



(11)

44

(15)

18



Net unrealized losses on commodity derivatives 120

(32)

1

89



48

(13)

(1)

34



Reduction to gain on sale of Chilean businesses —

—

—

—



16

(9)

—

7

Sempra Adjusted Earnings(2)





$ 545









$ 432























Diluted EPS:



















Sempra GAAP (Losses) Earnings





$ (648)









$ 351



Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted – GAAP





319,144









290,582



Sempra GAAP EPS





$ (2.03)









$ 1.21



























Sempra Adjusted Earnings(2)





$ 545









$ 432



Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted – Adjusted(3)





320,483









290,582



Sempra Adjusted EPS(2)





$ 1.70









$ 1.49



























Nine months ended September 30, 2021

Nine months ended September 30, 2020 Sempra GAAP Earnings





$ 650









$ 3,350

Excluded items:



















Impacts associated with Aliso Canyon litigation and regulatory matters $ 1,571

$ (439)

$ —

1,132



$ 127

$ (33)

$ —

94



Impact from foreign currency and inflation and associated

undesignated derivatives 36

8

(3)

41



83

(278)

84

(111)



Net unrealized losses (gains) on commodity derivatives 245

(67)

(2)

176



(15)

4

(1)

(12)



(Earnings) losses from investment in RBS Sempra Commodities LLP (50)

—

—

(50)



100

—

—

100



Gain on sale of South American businesses —

—

—

—



(2,899)

1,152

—

(1,747)

Sempra Adjusted Earnings(2)





$ 1,949









$ 1,674























Diluted EPS:



















Sempra GAAP Earnings





$ 650









$ 3,350



Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted – GAAP





310,854









292,935



Sempra GAAP EPS





$ 2.09









$ 11.43



























Sempra Adjusted Earnings(2)





$ 1,949









$ 1,674



Add back dividends for dilutive series A preferred stock





—









78































Sempra Adjusted Earnings for Adjusted EPS(2)





$ 1,949









$ 1,752



Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted – Adjusted(4)





310,854









307,405



Sempra Adjusted EPS(2)





$ 6.27









$ 5.70







(1) Income taxes were primarily calculated based on applicable statutory tax rates. We did not record an income tax expense for the equity earnings or an income tax benefit for the equity losses from our investment in RBS Sempra Commodities LLP because, even though a portion of the liabilities may be deductible under United Kingdom tax law, it is not probable that the deduction will reduce United Kingdom taxes. (2) Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted Earnings for Adjusted EPS, and Adjusted EPS have been updated to reflect impact from foreign currency and inflation and associated undesignated derivatives and net unrealized losses (gains) on commodity derivatives for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020. (3) In the three months ended September 30, 2021, the total weighted-average number of potentially dilutive securities of 699 were not included in the computation of GAAP EPS because to do so would have decreased losses per share, additionally because the conversion of the series B preferred stock is dilutive for Adjusted Earnings, 640 series B preferred stock shares are added back to the denominator used to calculate Adjusted EPS. (4) In the nine months ended September 30, 2020, because the assumed conversion of the series A preferred stock is dilutive for Adjusted Earnings, 14,470 series A preferred stock shares are added back to the denominator used to calculate Adjusted EPS.

SEMPRA ENERGY

Table A (Continued)

RECONCILIATION OF SEMPRA 2021 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE TO SEMPRA 2021 GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RANGE (Unaudited)

Sempra 2021 Adjusted EPS Guidance Range of $7.75 to $8.35 excludes items (after the effects of income taxes and, if applicable, noncontrolling interests) as follows:

$(1,132) million from impacts associated with Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility litigation at SoCalGas

$(41) million impact from foreign currency and inflation and associated undesignated derivatives for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 (1)

$(176) million net unrealized losses on commodity derivatives for the nine months ended September 30, 2021

$(72) million net income tax expense to derecognize a deferred income tax asset upon completing the sale of a 20% equity interest in Sempra Infrastructure Partners in October 2021

$(30) million in charges associated with hedge termination costs and write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs from early redemption of debt at Sempra Mexico in October 2021

$(93) million in charges associated with make-whole premiums and write-off of unamortized discount and debt issuance costs from early redemptions of debt at Parent and other in December 2021

$50 million equity earnings from investment in RBS Sempra Commodities LLP, which represents a reduction to an estimate of our obligations to settle pending VAT matters and related legal costs at our equity method investment at Parent and other

Sempra 2021 Adjusted EPS Guidance is a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial measure excludes the impact from foreign currency and inflation and associated undesignated derivatives and unrealized gains and losses on commodity derivatives, which we expect to occur in future periods, and which can vary significantly from one period to the next. Exclusion of these items is useful to management and investors because it provides a meaningful comparison of the performance of Sempra's business operations to prior and future periods. Sempra 2021 Adjusted EPS Guidance Range should not be considered an alternative to Sempra 2021 GAAP EPS Guidance Range. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplementary information that should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The table below reconciles Sempra 2021 Adjusted EPS Guidance Range to Sempra 2021 GAAP EPS Guidance Range, which we consider to be the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

























RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE TO GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RANGE



Full-Year 2021 Sempra GAAP EPS Guidance Range(2) $ 3.01

to $ 3.61

Excluded items:





Impacts associated with Aliso Canyon litigation 3.59



3.59

Impact from foreign currency and inflation and associated undesignated derivatives(1) 0.13



0.13

Net unrealized losses on commodity derivatives 0.56



0.56

Net income tax expense to derecognize a deferred income tax asset 0.23



0.23

Costs associated with early redemption of debt 0.39



0.39

Earnings from investment in RBS Sempra Commodities LLP (0.16)



(0.16)

Sempra Adjusted EPS Guidance Range $ 7.75

to $ 8.35

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted (millions)(3)(4)



315







(1) Amounts include impacts recorded in equity earnings from our unconsolidated equity method investments. (2) Sempra's prior GAAP EPS Guidance Range for full-year 2021 has been updated to reflect the impacts associated with Aliso Canyon litigation, impact from foreign currency and inflation and associated undesignated derivatives and net unrealized losses on commodity derivatives for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and net income tax expense to derecognize a deferred income tax asset and costs associated with early redemption of debt in the fourth quarter of 2021. (3) Weighted-average common shares outstanding reflects the conversion of the series A preferred stock that converted on January 15, 2021 and series B preferred stock that converted on July 15, 2021. (4) Includes the impact of the Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (IEnova) exchange offer.

























SEMPRA ENERGY Table B







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in millions)







September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020(1)

(unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 873



$ 960

Restricted cash 31



22

Accounts receivable – trade, net 1,416



1,578

Accounts receivable – other, net 470



403

Due from unconsolidated affiliates 30



20

Income taxes receivable 93



113

Inventories 371



308

Regulatory assets 290



190

Greenhouse gas allowances 546



553

Other current assets 473



364

Total current assets 4,593



4,511









Other assets:





Restricted cash 3



3

Due from unconsolidated affiliates 684



780

Regulatory assets 2,280



1,822

Nuclear decommissioning trusts 1,003



1,019

Investment in Oncor Holdings 12,475



12,440

Other investments 1,483



1,388

Goodwill 1,602



1,602

Other intangible assets 376



202

Dedicated assets in support of certain benefit plans 539



512

Insurance receivable for Aliso Canyon costs 414



445

Deferred income taxes 151



136

Greenhouse gas allowances 356



101

Right-of-use assets – operating leases 499



543

Wildfire fund 342



363

Other long-term assets 914



753

Total other assets 23,121



22,109

Property, plant and equipment, net 42,758



40,003

Total assets $ 70,472



$ 66,623







(1) Derived from audited financial statements.

























SEMPRA ENERGY Table B (Continued)







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in millions)







September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020(1)

(unaudited)



LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 3,068



$ 885

Accounts payable – trade 1,400



1,359

Accounts payable – other 179



154

Due to unconsolidated affiliates 42



45

Dividends and interest payable 592



551

Accrued compensation and benefits 454



446

Regulatory liabilities 515



140

Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases 2,994



1,540

Reserve for Aliso Canyon costs 1,962



150

Greenhouse gas obligations 546



553

Other current liabilities 1,192



1,016

Total current liabilities 12,944



6,839









Long-term debt and finance leases 20,042



21,781









Deferred credits and other liabilities:





Due to unconsolidated affiliates 286



234

Pension and other postretirement benefit plan obligations, net of plan assets 964



1,059

Deferred income taxes 2,882



2,871

Regulatory liabilities 3,378



3,372

Reserve for Aliso Canyon costs 14



301

Greenhouse gas obligations 190



—

Asset retirement obligations 3,187



3,113

Deferred credits and other 1,981



2,119

Total deferred credits and other liabilities 12,882



13,069

Equity:





Sempra Energy shareholders' equity 24,554



23,373

Preferred stock of subsidiary 20



20

Other noncontrolling interests 30



1,541

Total equity 24,604



24,934

Total liabilities and equity $ 70,472



$ 66,623







(1) Derived from audited financial statements.

























SEMPRA ENERGY Table C







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in millions)







Nine months ended September 30,

2021

2020

(unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income $ 751



$ 3,673

Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax —



(1,850)

Income from continuing operations, net of income tax 751



1,823

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities 661



692

Reserve for Aliso Canyon costs 1,525



259

Net change in other working capital components (186)



(396)

Distributions from investments 727



429

Insurance receivable for Aliso Canyon costs 31



(165)

Changes in other noncurrent assets and liabilities, net (528)



38

Net cash provided by continuing operations 2,981



2,680

Net cash used in discontinued operations —



(1,051)

Net cash provided by operating activities 2,981



1,629









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (3,606)



(3,313)

Expenditures for investments and acquisitions (216)



(229)

Proceeds from sale of assets —



22

Distributions from investments 365



761

Purchases of nuclear decommissioning trust assets (729)



(1,091)

Proceeds from sales of nuclear decommissioning trust assets 729



1,091

Advances to unconsolidated affiliates (8)



(32)

Repayments of advances to unconsolidated affiliates —



7

Other 9



13

Net cash used in continuing operations (3,456)



(2,771)

Net cash provided by discontinued operations —



5,186

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (3,456)



2,415









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Common dividends paid (981)



(872)

Preferred dividends paid (77)



(107)

Issuances of preferred stock —



890

Issuances of common stock 5



10

Repurchases of common stock (39)



(565)

Issuances of debt (maturities greater than 90 days) 1,992



5,934

Payments on debt (maturities greater than 90 days) and finance leases (2,315)



(4,387)

Increase (decrease) in short-term debt, net 1,999



(1,871)

Advances from unconsolidated affiliates 40



64

Proceeds from sales of noncontrolling interests 7



—

Purchases of noncontrolling interests (221)



(178)

Other (13)



(29)

Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operations 397



(1,111)

Net cash provided by discontinued operations —



401

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 397



(710)









Effect of exchange rate changes in continuing operations —



(2)

Effect of exchange rate changes in discontinued operations —



(3)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash —



(5)









(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, including discontinued operations (78)



3,329

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, including discontinued operations, January 1 985



217

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, including discontinued operations, September 30 $ 907



$ 3,546



















































SEMPRA ENERGY Table D









SEGMENT EARNINGS (LOSSES) AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, INVESTMENTS AND ACQUISITIONS (Dollars in millions)









Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(unaudited) Earnings (Losses) Attributable to Common Shares







SDG&E $ 205



$ 178



$ 603



$ 633

SoCalGas (1,126)



(24)



(625)



425

Sempra Texas Utilities 206



209



479



458

Sempra Mexico 164



50



225



302

Sempra LNG 1



71



194



207

Parent and other (98)



(126)



(226)



(515)

Discontinued operations —



(7)



—



1,840

Total $ (648)



$ 351



$ 650



$ 3,350



















Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(unaudited) Capital Expenditures, Investments and Acquisitions







SDG&E $ 488



$ 473



$ 1,560



$ 1,323

SoCalGas 481



460



1,417



1,345

Sempra Texas Utilities 51



86



151



225

Sempra Mexico 94



122



325



443

Sempra LNG 113



63



362



200

Parent and other 6



—



7



6

Total $ 1,233



$ 1,204



$ 3,822



$ 3,542

























































SEMPRA ENERGY Table E









OTHER OPERATING STATISTICS



















Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended or at September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020



(unaudited) UTILITIES













SDG&E and SoCalGas













Gas sales (Bcf)(1) 56



57



255



257

Transportation (Bcf)(1) 170



174



452



451

Total deliveries (Bcf)(1) 226



231



707



708

















Total gas customer meters (thousands)







6,994



6,953



















SDG&E













Electric sales (millions of kWhs)(1) 2,789



4,063



8,912



10,647

Direct Access and Community Choice Aggregation

(millions of kWhs) 2,025



914



3,812



2,530

Total deliveries (millions of kWhs)(1) 4,814



4,977



12,724



13,177

















Total electric customer meters (thousands)







1,493



1,480

















Oncor(2)













Total deliveries (millions of kWhs) 40,244



39,084



103,810



100,542

Total electric customer meters (thousands)







3,817



3,744

















Ecogas













Natural gas sales (Bcf) —



—



2



2

Natural gas customer meters (thousands)







141



137

































ENERGY-RELATED BUSINESSES













Power generated and sold













Sempra Mexico













Termoeléctrica de Mexicali (TdM) (millions of kWhs) 912



893



2,583



2,176

Wind and solar (millions of kWhs)(3) 612



432



1,924



1,304





















































(1) Include intercompany sales. (2) Includes 100% of the electric deliveries and customer meters of Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (Oncor), in which we hold an indirect 80.25% interest through our investment in Oncor Electric Delivery Holdings Company LLC. (3) Includes 50% of the total power generated and sold at the Energía Sierra Juárez (ESJ) wind power generation facility through March 19, 2021. As of March 19, 2021, ESJ became a wholly owned, consolidated subsidiary of IEnova.









































































































SEMPRA ENERGY











Table F (Unaudited)









































STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA BY SEGMENT











(Dollars in millions)











Three months ended September 30, 2021 SDG&E

SoCalGas

Sempra

Texas

Utilities

Sempra

Mexico

Sempra

LNG

Consolidating

Adjustments,

Parent & Other



Total





























Revenues $ 1,464



$ 1,106



$ —



$ 597



$ 119



$ (273)





$ 3,013

Cost of sales and other expenses (843)



(840)



(1)



(343)



(265)



254





(2,038)

Aliso Canyon litigation and regulatory matters —



(1,571)



—



—



—



—





(1,571)

Depreciation and amortization (226)



(180)



—



(60)



(3)



(2)





(471)

Other income (expense), net 4



(39)



—



(16)



(1)



(3)





(55)

Income (loss) before interest and tax(1) 399



(1,524)



(1)



178



(150)



(24)





(1,122)

Net interest (expense) income (104)



(39)



—



(31)



2



(71)





(243)

Income tax (expense) benefit (90)



437



—



(24)



11



8





342

Equity earnings, net —



—



207



47



137



—





391

(Earnings) losses attributable to noncontrolling interests —



—



—



(6)



1



—





(5)

Preferred dividends —



—



—



—



—



(11)





(11)

Earnings (losses) attributable to common shares $ 205



$ (1,126)



$ 206



$ 164



$ 1



$ (98)





$ (648)



























































































Three months ended September 30, 2020 SDG&E

SoCalGas

Sempra

Texas

Utilities

Sempra

Mexico

Sempra

LNG

Consolidating

Adjustments,

Parent &

Other



Total





























Revenues $ 1,472



$ 842



$ —



$ 351



$ 63



$ (84)





$ 2,644

Cost of sales and other expenses (957)



(634)



—



(160)



(105)



66





(1,790)

Aliso Canyon litigation and regulatory matters —



(27)



—



—



—



—





(27)

Depreciation and amortization (200)



(165)



—



(47)



(2)



(4)





(418)

Other (expense) income, net (2)



(7)



—



36



—



2





29

Income (loss) before interest and tax(1) 313



9



—



180



(44)



(20)





438

Net interest (expense) income (102)



(39)



—



(17)



17



(96)





(237)

Income tax (expense) benefit (33)



6



—



(92)



(18)



38





(99)

Equity earnings, net —



—



209



1



116



—





326

Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests —



—



—



(22)



—



—





(22)

Preferred dividends —



—



—



—



—



(48)





(48)

Earnings (losses) from continuing operations $ 178



$ (24)



$ 209



$ 50



$ 71



$ (126)





358

Losses from discontinued operations(2)

























(7)

Earnings attributable to common shares

























$ 351







(1) Management believes Income (Loss) Before Interest and Tax is a useful measurement of our segments' performance because it can be used to evaluate the effectiveness of our operations exclusive of interest and income tax, neither of which is directly relevant to the efficiency of those operations. (2) Represents post-closing adjustments related to the sale of our equity interests in our Chilean businesses.

























































































































SEMPRA ENERGY











Table F (Unaudited)









































STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA BY SEGMENT











(Dollars in millions)











Nine months ended September 30, 2021 SDG&E

SoCalGas

Sempra

Texas

Utilities

Sempra

Mexico

Sempra

LNG

Consolidating

Adjustments,

Parent &

Other



Total





























Revenues $ 4,119



$ 3,738



$ —



$ 1,368



$ 367



$ (579)





$ 9,013

Cost of sales and other expenses (2,444)



(2,473)



(4)



(753)



(563)



529





(5,708)

Aliso Canyon litigation and regulatory matters —



(1,571)



—



—



—



—





(1,571)

Depreciation and amortization (659)



(533)



—



(168)



(8)



(8)





(1,376)

Other income (expense), net 61



(2)



—



(26)



(1)



20





52

Income (loss) before interest and tax(1) 1,077



(841)



(4)



421



(205)



(38)





410

Net interest (expense) income (306)



(118)



—



(86)



13



(229)





(726)

Income tax (expense) benefit (168)



335



—



(145)



(19)



42





45

Equity earnings, net —



—



483



85



404



50





1,022

(Earnings) losses attributable to noncontrolling interests —



—



—



(50)



1



1





(48)

Preferred dividends —



(1)



—



—



—



(52)





(53)

Earnings (losses) attributable to common shares $ 603



$ (625)



$ 479



$ 225



$ 194



$ (226)





$ 650



























































































Nine months ended September 30, 2020 SDG&E

SoCalGas

Sempra

Texas

Utilities

Sempra

Mexico

Sempra

LNG

Consolidating

Adjustments,

Parent &

Other



Total





























Revenues $ 3,976



$ 3,247



$ —



$ 935



$ 255



$ (214)





$ 8,199

Cost of sales and other expenses (2,326)



(2,017)



—



(408)



(266)



153





(4,864)

Aliso Canyon litigation and regulatory matters —



(127)



—



—



—



—





(127)

Depreciation and amortization (598)



(486)



—



(141)



(7)



(10)





(1,242)

Other income (expense), net 47



21



—



(211)



—



(20)





(163)

Income (loss) before interest and tax(1) 1,099



638



—



175



(18)



(91)





1,803

Net interest (expense) income (305)



(117)



—



(48)



26



(298)





(742)

Income tax (expense) benefit (161)



(95)



—



161



(59)



94





(60)

Equity earnings (losses), net —



—



458



207



257



(100)





822

(Earnings) losses attributable to noncontrolling interests —



—



—



(193)



1



1





(191)

Preferred dividends —



(1)



—



—



—



(121)





(122)

Earnings (losses) from continuing operations $ 633



$ 425



$ 458



$ 302



$ 207



$ (515)





1,510

Earnings from discontinued operations(2)

























1,840

Earnings attributable to common shares

























$ 3,350







(1) Management believes Income (Loss) Before Interest and Tax is a useful measurement of our segments' performance because it can be used to evaluate the effectiveness of our operations exclusive of interest and income tax, neither of which is directly relevant to the efficiency of those operations. (2) Includes $1,747 million gain on the sale of our South American businesses in the second quarter of 2020.

