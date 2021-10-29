11th-Generation Honda Civic Wins 2021 Wards 10 Best Interiors and Wards 10 Best User Experience Awards from WardsAuto - The 2022 Honda Civic's simple and clean interior design approach brings home Wards 10 Best Interiors award

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 11th-generation Honda Civic has been recognized by industry-leading WardsAuto in the categories for Wards 10 Best Interiors and Wards 10 Best User Experience for 2021.

The 11th-generation Honda Civic has been recognized by industry-leading WardsAuto in the categories for Wards 10 Best Interiors and Wards 10 Best User Experience for 2021.

Inspired by the classic human-centered designs of early Honda vehicles, the brand's new interior design direction—exemplified by the all-new Civic—helps enhance the driving experience by eliminating complexity and advancing the user experience through thoughtful and pleasing design elements. The design philosophy features a renewed focus on Honda's classic "Man Maximum/Machine Minimum" approach that maximizes cabin space, while minimizing space required for mechanical components. Inside, the M/M approach results in a strikingly simple, clean and modern take on classic Civic values. By evoking the uncluttered cabin design of early generations of Civic, the new model's interior features exceptional visibility, intuitive ergonomics, extraordinary passenger volume and driver-focused technology.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. Honda has the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO 2 emissions of any major full-line automaker in America, according to the latest data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Honda lineup includes the Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid, Insight hybrid-electric sedan, and the Clarity Fuel Cell and Clarity Plug-In Hybrid.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for over 38 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2020, more than 95 percent of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

For More Information

Additional media information including detailed pricing features and high-resolution photography of all current Honda models is available at hondanews.com. Consumer information is available at automobiles.honda.com. To join the Honda community on Facebook, visit facebook.com / honda.

Honda Logo. (PRNewsFoto/American Honda Motor Co., Inc. )

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.