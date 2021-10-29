Build Back Better Framework Supports Pennsylvania Working Families

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The officers of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, President Rick Bloomingdale and Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder, released the following joint statement on President Biden's Build Back Better Framework:

"The Build Back Better plan is a transformational step forward for our Commonwealth and our country. The reconciliation framework is a victory for working families, saving parents and caregivers thousands of dollars, bringing good union jobs to our communities, and supporting workers' voices in the workplace. This should not be considered the end, but the beginning of a long-term path to truly build back better using union workers."

