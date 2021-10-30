AMARIN CORPORATION SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Amarin Corporation plc - AMRN

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until December 23, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Amarin Corporation plc (NasdaqGM: AMRN), if they purchased the Company's securities between December 5, 2018 and June 21, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Amarin and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-amrn/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by December 23, 2021 .

About the Lawsuit

Amarin and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the risk that a number of the Company's patents could be invalidated was high; (ii) the ongoing generic patent litigation posed a genuine threat to the Company's business and future prospects; (iii) the litigation was preventing the Company from effectuating a successful takeover; (iv) appeal of a District Court ruling invalidating the Company's patents would have little chance of success; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Amarin's statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The case is Dang v. Amarin Corporation plc, et al., No. 21-cv- 19212.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

