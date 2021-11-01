Altitude Wellness Signs Management Agreement for First Wellness Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altitude Wellness, a wholly owned subsidiary of Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: "ALTD") has announced the signing of a Management Agreement with 16929 Wellness Consultants, Inc., a Texas Company led by Dr. Kenneth Lee. Dr. Lee is a renown spine surgeon in the Houston area who currently operates Modern Spine, a highly successful surgical facility utilized by many top athletes.

The deal consists of 16929 Wellness purchasing all the equipment for the flagship Altitude Wellness Center, which will showcase two of ALTD's breakthrough technologies; a large Simulated Altitude Chamber geared for peak performance training, as well as an ozone purified Altitude Water machine to promote proper hydration and good health. In addition, the new wellness center will offer a Neurofeedback Machine, Ozone Chamber, Infrared Sauna, Red Light Photo, Hyperbaric Chamber, Cryotherapy, Compression Sleeves, and numerous drip therapies. 16929 Wellness has agreed to manage the flagship location as well as pay all fees required to launch the Altitude Wellness franchise program.

Greg Breunich, ALTD CEO stated, "After months of research and market evaluation, we are excited to close this Management Agreement and open our first location. Dr. Lee and his highly skilled team will be an extraordinary partner to spearhead our growth, and they will now be working with some of the best franchising minds in the business. Together I believe we have established a solid foundation for our Altitude chambers reoccurring revenue concept's long-term success." This will increase the stream of chamber sales by adding the wellness niche to the already existing professional sport NFL, NBA and College market segments.

Dr. Lee added, "It has been a pleasure to develop and finalize our business model with Greg and his team at ALTD. The wellness space is one of the fastest growing areas in the Healthcare Industry and I am confident our unique model will be extremely well received. I believe the additional technologies and expertise that ALTD is adding to our program will soon stamp Altitude Wellness as a premier franchise opportunity."

