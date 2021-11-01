Command Alkon Announces CEO Succession

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Command Alkon, the global leader in comprehensive supply chain technology solutions for heavy building materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers, today announced the appointment of Martin Willoughby, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Chief Product Officer, as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. He succeeds Phil Ramsey, who has served Command Alkon for more than 30 years, including 16 years as CEO. Mr. Ramsey will continue as a member of Command Alkon's Board of Directors.

"I am honored and excited to take the reins of Command Alkon at such a pivotal time in the Company's growth trajectory," Willoughby said. "I am committed to building on our existing strategy and all that Phil has accomplished in his more than 16 years as CEO. Since joining Command Alkon, I have been impressed with the depth of talent and customer focus across the organization. I look forward to working with our employees globally, the leadership team and Board to continue serving our customers and delivering value for stakeholders across the construction industry."

"It has been an honor and a privilege to lead Command Alkon, and after a more than 30-year career at the Company, now is the right time for the next generation of leadership," Ramsey said. "I am incredibly proud of all we have accomplished, growing Command Alkon into a leading supplier supporting customers across the heavy building materials supply chain, and I know the Company remains in capable hands. Since Martin joined Command Alkon, I have witnessed firsthand the tremendous value he brings to the Company and our customers. I look forward to continuing to partner with him and the leadership team as a member of the Board."

"On behalf of the entire Board, I'd like to thank Phil for his leadership and invaluable contributions to Command Alkon," said A.J. Rohde, a Senior Partner at Thoma Bravo. "Under his leadership, Command Alkon has transformed into a world-class company and is well positioned to continue delivering best-in-class solutions to customers. We look forward to Phil's continued contributions as a member of the Board."

Rohde continued, "Martin has a track record of achieving outstanding operational performance and financial goals for more than 30 years at high-growth companies, and we are confident that he is the right leader to build on our momentum. Martin, together with the strong and deep executive team at Command Alkon, will provide outstanding leadership to execute on the Company's strategic priorities and accelerate growth."

About Martin Willoughby

Martin Willoughby joined Command Alkon as Executive Vice President of Business Development and Chief Product Officer in 2020, responsible for implementing strategic product direction and management, developing business development strategy, as well as internal and external partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions. Prior to joining Command Alkon, Martin served for more than 15 years as an executive team member of BeyondTrust Corporation, a global cybersecurity software company. He was also previously Of Counsel with Butler Snow LLP and a Principal in Butler Snow Advisory Services, LLC. Martin is an accomplished public speaker and author on the topics of leadership and entrepreneurship. He is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Millsaps College, a summa cum laude graduate of Mississippi College School of Law and is a licensed attorney in Tennessee and Mississippi.

About Command Alkon

Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials supply chain for materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers. A comprehensive suite of industry-specific solutions combined with employees invested in the success of heavy materials operations and construction projects differentiates Command Alkon as an industry leader and go-to partner. CONNEX, a supply chain platform built for the industry, enables business partners to digitize and integrate workflows for materials and trucking management and capture powerful insights that drive performance. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com.

