ECP Appoints Vicky Bailey as Senior Advisor

SUMMIT, N.J., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ECP, an investor with a decades-long reputation in the renewable and sustainable solutions sector, today announced it has appointed Vicky Bailey as a senior advisor to the firm, effective November 1, 2021.

Ms. Bailey brings more than thirty years of high level, national and international, corporate executive and governmental expertise in energy and regulated industries. She formerly served as Vice President and equity partner of BHMM Energy Services, LLC and President of Cinergy/PSI (now Duke Energy Indiana). In 2013, Ms. Bailey was the first female to be elected Chair of the Board of the United States Energy Association (USEA). In August 2020, she was appointed and now serves as USEA's Executive Chair. Previously, she was appointed Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy for both the Office of Domestic Policy and International Affairs, a Commissioner of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and Commissioner of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC).

"Vicky is recognized as one of the leading experts across the spectrum of the energy industry," said Doug Kimmelman, Senior Partner and Founder at ECP. "We are pleased to welcome Vicky as a senior advisor and look forward to benefitting from her three decades of extensive domestic and global experience and expansive network as we continue to invest in companies at the forefront of energy transitions."

"ECP's talented team is unparalleled, and I have long admired the firm's ability to develop visionary perspectives in an environment characterized by high growth, disruptive forces and strong policy support," said Ms. Bailey. "I am excited by the opportunity to work with ECP and its portfolio companies to capitalize on the energy transition, decarbonization, electrification and sustainability trends at the heart of current societal focus and both public-and private-led initiatives."

For 16 years, ECP has been a driving force for growth and innovation by investing in energy transition, electrification and decarbonization infrastructure assets, including power generation, renewables and storage solutions, environmental infrastructure and efficiency and reliability assets. The firm analyzes industry trends and invests in promising ESG related assets.

About Vicky Bailey

Since 2005, Ms. Bailey has served as Principal of Anderson Stratton International, LLC, a strategic consulting and governmental relations firm. From 2006 to 2013, she served as Vice President and equity partner of BHMM Energy Services, LLC, a utility and facilities management services company. In 2001, Ms. Bailey was appointed as Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy for both the Office of Domestic Policy and International Affairs during the first term of President George W. Bush. In the aftermath of September 11, she was chair of several bilateral international working groups with the goal of implementing our national energy policy and strengthening our relationships with other nations to foster energy security. In this role, Ms. Bailey also served as Vice Chair and the U.S. representative to the Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA), working with all the energy producing nations. In this capacity, she oversaw the development and implementation of domestic energy policy in the areas of clean coal technologies, nuclear power, oil and natural gas, and LNG production. Previously, in 2000, she served as President of Cinergy/PSI (now Duke Energy Indiana), the largest utility in Indiana. From 1993 to 2000, she was appointed a Commissioner of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) by President William J. Clinton. From 1986 to 1993, she served as Commissioner of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC), appointed by Governor Robert Orr and reappointed by Governor Evan Bayh.

In 2013, Ms. Bailey became the first female, first African American, and longest serving Chair of the USEA Board of Directors, presiding from 2013 to 2019. In 2018 she was appointed to the National Academies of Sciences Engineering Medicine's Board on Energy and Environmental Systems (BEES). Ms. Bailey is a director of Cheniere Energy, Inc., Equitrans Midstream Corporation and PNM Resources. Ms. Bailey is a member of the Board of Trustees of The Conference Board, and a director of the Battelle Memorial Institute.

Ms. Bailey is a graduate of the Krannert School of Management at Purdue University and graduated from the Advanced Management Program at The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

About ECP

ECP, founded in 2005, is a leading investor across energy transition, electrification and decarbonization infrastructure assets, including power generation, renewables and storage solutions, environmental infrastructure and efficiency & reliability assets facilitating the energy transition. The ECP team, comprised of 53 people with 500 years of collective industry experience, deep expertise and extensive relationships, has consummated more than 60 transactions over the last 10 years, representing more than $45 billion of enterprise value.

