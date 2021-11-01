VIAC Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies ViacomCBS Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 28, 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley on behalf of purchasers of ViacomCBS Inc. ("ViacomCBS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VIAC) securities between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/viac.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants sold a large amount of ViacomCBS shares while in possession of material non-public information about Archegos Capital Management (at the time a family office with $10 billion under management) and its need to fully liquidate its position in ViacomCBS because of margin call pressure. As a result of these sales, the defendants avoided billions in losses combined.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in ViacomCBS you have until December 28, 2021, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

