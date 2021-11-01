MHSAA Selects PepWear as Official Merchandiser

CLINTON, Miss., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) announced that it has partnered with PepWear as the exclusive Event Merchandiser for all State Championships and Official MHSAA merchandise.

The MHSAA and PepWear are excited to launch a new online store and state-of-the-art pop-up stores for all state championship events. This marks the fourth state athletic association to partner with PepWear in the last two years.

PepWear is a leading event merchandise company focused on commemorating youth achievement, PepWear is headquartered just outside of Dallas, TX in a 52,000 sq. ft. facility and attends more than 800 events each year in 40+ states.

"With a unique model in place, PepWear will help enhance the gameday experience at all of our events," said Rickey Neaves, Executive Director of the MHSAA. "Both fans and participants will be very pleased with the quality of products offered, the accessibility and speed of purchase, and the customer service.

"We're thrilled to add the MHSAA to our growing list of premier organizations that trust us with their brand. We're working on an incredible lineup of apparel, embroidered patches, and many other items that will be offered for sale at MHSAA championships starting this fall. And we've already launched a new ecommerce site (https://store.misshsaa.com) that will make purchasing your MHSAA items easier than ever!" said Craig Johnson, PepWear's CEO.

About the MHSAA

The mission of the Mississippi High School Activities Association is to serve its member schools by providing leadership and coordination of interscholastic activities which will enhance the educational experiences of secondary students and reduce risks of their participation. The MHSAA will promote participation and sportsmanship to develop good citizens through interscholastic activities which provide equitable opportunities, positive recognition and learning experiences to students while maximizing the achievement of educational goals.

About PepWear

Since 1987, PepWear (www.pepwear.com) has been commemorating youth achievements, offering merchandise for sale at competitive events. With deep roots in the school music world, PepWear has long term relationships with the leading state and national organizations involved in marching band, color guard and winter guard, and concert band and choir competitions. In recent years PepWear has launched its unique Event Merchandising Solution, combining world class popup stores with high-quality products and the latest cloud-based technology to youth athletics across the country with impressive results.

To learn more about PepWear and our Event Merchandising Solution contact Craig Johnson at (214) 498-5079 or craig@pepwear.com.

