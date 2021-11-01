Talend Announces 2021 Data Masters Award Winners

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend , a global leader in data integration and integrity, announced today the international winners of its 7th annual Talend Data Masters Awards. Talend honors select companies demonstrating vision and leadership in deploying Talend Data Fabric in compelling ways to make their businesses more agile, effective and data driven. Award winners will be recognized at Talend's virtual Talend Connect conference taking place on November 3.

"We continue to be amazed by the exceptional outcomes our customers from around the world achieve on their data transformation journeys," said Christal Bemont, Talend CEO. "The Talend Data Masters Awards demonstrate our appreciation for the unique and innovative solutions our customers develop to use healthy data that is trusted, accessible and actionable to drive business acceleration."

Since 2015, the Talend Data Masters Awards have celebrated organizations dedicated to helping their businesses be more agile, effective and data driven. This year's winners are judged based on creativity and innovation, project scope and complexity, business transformation and measurable business value achieved. Talend will make a charitable donation in the winner's name to the organization of their choice. Previous Talend Data Masters Award winners include AutoZone, GSK, The Western Union Company, SiriusXM, Singapore Tourism Board, Vodafone NZ.

Talend Data Masters Award Winners:

NORAM

eBay : eBay Inc. is a multinational e-commerce corporation. Using Talend, eBay replaced its 20-year-old platform in just three months with a modern data service hub, transforming eBay's data ops into a future-ready enterprise. The ability gains from integrating over 300 applications and modernizing its operations provide IT cost savings and enable the team to respond to customer needs faster.

Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC ) with its partner, Keyrus : OUC provides water and electric services to multiple communities in Central Florida . Talend and Keyrus helped OUC develop its innovative, bespoke OUC Meter Data Platform (MDP) to automate its business operations, perform predictive maintenance and provide greater efficiencies. The MDP platform also accesses data to rapidly detect unusually high water and/or electric usage and leaks, contributing to OUC's conservation goals.

The Estée Lauder Companies : The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) is a multinational manufacturer and marketer of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Working with Talend, the company reinvented its retail model and omnichannel supply chain with innovative uses of consumer data. ELC built a 360-degree view of consumers to increase personalization, deliver innovative marketing and strengthen sales in the face of store closures due to COVID-19.

The Hartford : The Hartford is known for service excellence and has consistently harnessed the latest innovations in technology to meet the needs of its customers. Talend helps The Hartford's businesses in applying data and analytics to enhance its products and services, and make more informed data-driven decisions.

Vyaire Medical, with its partner Wavicle: Vyaire Medical, a global company focused exclusively on supporting breathing through every stage of life, relied on Talend and Wavicle to help successfully meet the unprecedented spike in demand for ventilator and other respiratory care solutions in 2020 and beyond. Based on real-time access to trusted information from the factory floor to the boardroom, Vyaire gained the agility and insight needed to optimize its supply chain and scale production 100x, to produce 600 ventilator units per day.

EMEA

Bavaria Film GmbH, with its partner, QuinScape: Bavaria Film and its subsidiaries are innovative and richly-positioned leaders within Germany's film and television branch, with a pedigree stretching back 100 years. Talend and QuinScape helped Bavaria Film modernize to a hybrid data environment and digitally transform its business with automated data quality for better insights, accelerate its business and identify new business opportunities.

Shelter with its partner, Qbase: Shelter is the UK's leading housing and homelessness charity, which exists to fight the devastating impact the housing emergency has on people and society. With Talend, Shelter automates core processes such as CRM and fundraising campaign management. By enhancing data quality, automating more processes and utilizing healthier data, Shelter is now better positioned to effectively manage its data, communicate with its supporters and serve millions of people.

Société Nationale des Chemins de fer Français (SNCF) with its partner, Capgemini: SNCF is France's leading railway operator. Working with Talend and Capgemini, SNCF unified its customer data into a single platform and has cut its development time dramatically to deploy innovative new customer services and reduce development costs. Now, 5 million passengers per week get the information and assistance they need in the most accessible way to get to where they're going on time, every time.

Asia Pacific/Japan

Nomura Asset Management: The global asset management firm implemented Talend to help develop a tracker system that increases the accuracy of data used for fund management. Talend helped Nomura Asset Management speed development times, lower costs and gain greater trust in its data, resulting in faster decision making and higher revenues for the company.

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) : PETRONAS is a global energy and solutions company, ranked amongst the largest corporations on Fortune Global 500®. The company takes an innovative approach towards effective data management for better data interoperability and interconnectivity, leveraging on Talend's end-to-end data suite of technology capabilities, including Talend Data Ingestion and Processing, and Data Cataloging capabilities, among other initiatives. This accelerates PETRONAS' data transformation journey towards becoming a data-driven organization by making data available, accessible, applied and actionable across its integrated value chain.

Special Broadcasting Service (SBS): SBS is Australia's multicultural and multilingual public broadcaster. SBS selected Talend to build a cloud data platform that accelerates analysis and reporting on 5 billion-plus records on consumer behaviors and preferences. The new platform brought insights faster to business leaders and advertisers, leading to better decisions on everything from programming to digital advertising.

