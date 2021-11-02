Former CFTC Commissioner Mark Wetjen Joins FTX US as Head of Policy and Regulatory Strategy

BERKELEY, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- West Realm Shires Services Inc. ("FTX US" or "the Company"), a leading US-regulated cryptocurrency exchange, today announced that former CFTC Commissioner Mark Wetjen has joined the Company to lead its public affairs efforts as Head of Policy and Regulatory Strategy.

Mr. Wetjen brings with him more than twenty years of experience in the practice of law, policy making, regulatory strategy and exchange operations. He most recently held the position of CEO at MIAX Futures, where he focused on crypto-derivative products and strategic initiatives. Mr. Wetjen also previously served as a commissioner and acting chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commision and was a member of the board of directors of LedgerX, the first licensed crypto-native derivatives exchange in the U.S. which was recently acquired by FTX US and rebranded as FTX US Derivatives.

Brett Harrison, President of FTX US, commented on the news, "We're extremely lucky to bring Mark on board at this pivotal moment for FTX US. We've created FTX US Derivatives with the intention of becoming the first US-regulated crypto exchange to provide crypto derivatives trading to our user base, and Mark's experience and guidance will be instrumental in achieving this goal. We believe it's incumbent upon industry leaders in this space to maintain transparency and cooperation with lawmakers and regulators, and we look forward to Mark's stewardship of our regulatory strategy and communications."

In his new role as Head of Policy and Regulatory Strategy, Mr. Wetjen will lead the Company's communications with U.S. regulatory and legislative bodies, such as the CFTC, SEC and various House and Senate Committees. Additionally, he will be advising the Company on its compliance standards and reporting operations. He will also continue to serve on the board of directors of FTX US Derivatives.

Mr. Wetjen added, "I am thrilled to join FTX US, which has a strong record of product innovation combined with a healthy respect for following the rules to ensure fair and orderly markets while also protecting the consumer. I look forward to helping FTX US continue expanding its product offerings in that same manner, while also advancing the regulatory conversation of the crypto landscape on behalf of FTX US."

