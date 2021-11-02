Vectra AI Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to the expanded Vectra AI threat detection and response platform for Azure Sentinel to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to shape business strategies.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI today announced the availability of Vectra Detect in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. Vectra customers can now take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and security of Azure, with streamlined deployment and management.

Vectra creates security-derived, AI-driven threat detection and response that delivers key Zero Trust capabilities for Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure customers. A member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), Vectra created and integrated custom workbooks in Azure Sentinel to streamline incident response across the platform's ecosystem of tools and enable security analysts and SOC teams to prioritize their investigation and remediation efforts more efficiently. Vectra also partners with Microsoft on its Zero Trust security framework.

The Vectra Detect built-in web interface enables security analysts to efficiently prioritize their investigations starting with the most critical, provides an overview of all accounts and hosts exhibiting suspicious behavior, identifies campaigns involving multiple hosts, and is enabled to break down individual detections for further investigation. Vectra Detect Workbooks for Azure Sentinel offer customers a range of benefits including:

Automated incidents in Azure Sentinel based on configurable threat and certainty score thresholds from Vectra

Forensic analysis on incidents to identify and pinpoint the devices, accounts, and attackers involved in any given situation

Vectra detections direct to enterprise Azure Sentinel workbooks for the immediate attention of SOC teams

"In enterprise situations, where there is often an ecosystem of tools in use at once, Azure Sentinel is uniquely enabled to provide one single interface for multiple tools," said Randy Schirman, VP of Service Delivery at Vectra AI. "To further enhance the incident response capabilities of Azure Sentinel, Vectra has created custom connectors and workbooks that can be deployed within the platform to provide high-fidelity alerts with context detailed to accelerate time to detect and time to respond."

"Microsoft Azure Marketplace lets customers worldwide discover, try, and deploy software solutions that are certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Azure Marketplace helps solutions like Vectra Detect reach more customers and markets."

To learn more about the Vectra Detect solution for Azure Sentinel, including Vectra Detect Connector and Vectra Detect Workbooks, visit the offer's page on Azure Marketplace.

About Vectra

Vectra® is the leader in threat detection and response – from cloud and data center workloads to user and IoT devices. Its Cognito® platform accelerates threat detection and investigation using AI to enrich network metadata it collects and stores with the right context to detect, hunt and investigate known and unknown threats in real time. Vectra offers four applications on the Cognito platform to address high-priority use cases. Stream™ sends security-enriched metadata to data lakes and SIEMs. Recall™ is a cloud-based application to store and investigate threats in enriched metadata. Detect™ uses AI to reveal and prioritize hidden and unknown attackers at speed. And Detect for Azure Active Directory and Microsoft 365 finds and stops attacks in enterprise SaaS applications and the Microsoft 365 ecosystem. For more information, visitvectra.ai.

