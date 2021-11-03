Outside Angle Grows Impact Team with Tara Tucci-Exilus and Katelyn Lee Expanded impact team will deepen Outside Angle's capacity to help organizations committed to positive social impact navigate complex change.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outside Angle today announced the addition of Tara Tucci-Exilus, VP of Impact, and Katelyn Lee, Director of Impact. Both Tucci-Exilus and Lee bring longstanding commitments to social impact through human-centered change. These additions will enable Outside Angle to both deepen impact with its current portfolio and scale its change strategy, team performance, and people-centered leadership consulting services.

Tucci-Exilus' 15 years of experience designing and implementing systems change will expand Outside Angle's overall capacity and guide its growth strategy. She will initially lead a complex, long-term public-private partnership near Pittsburgh. Tucci-Exilus most recently provided data coaching to school districts across the nation in her role with Education Analytics, Inc, and previously served as Director of Performance Management at Pittsburgh Public Schools.

Lee's immediate focus will be helping a highly successful youth development program to achieve global scale. Lee has almost a decade of experience managing teams and multimillion dollar projects. Prior to Outside Angle, Lee was a Technical Assistance Consultant at the American Institutes for Research.

"Entrepreneurs, activists, and executives come to us when they have an idea for how to make the world better, but recognize that the magnitude or complexity of change requires expert support. Tara and Katelyn know how to chart a course through the complexity," said Sarah Silverman, Outside Angle CEO and Co-Founder. Fellow Co-Founder Sam Franklin added, "Both Tara and Katelyn have a stellar track record when it comes to leading cross-functional change projects."

Also collaborating with Outside Angle are advisors Gamal Walker, who brings 25 years of experience in finance, institutional equities, and strategy, and Meredith Bortz, who contributes communications and operations leadership.

Outside Angle is assembling a team that supports leaders through their most dynamic moments. The company continuously seeks people with diverse skill sets and backgrounds to join its growing team.

About Outside Angle

Outside Angle is a human-centered organizational development firm dedicated to helping leaders develop the skills to design, manage, and lead change. We serve clients across all sectors and entities of all sizes globally. Our founding values dedicate us to humility, possibility, progress, integrity, and love. Learn more: outsideangle.com .

She holds an Ed.M. from the Harvard Graduate School of Education and a B.A. in Sociology from UCLA.

