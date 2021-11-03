PARENTS Names The Best Children's Books Of 2021

30 Winners Narrowed from Over 350, Tested by Nearly More Than 100 Children

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) PARENTS released the 13th annual list of Best Children's Books, recognizing the 30 top new reads for every child in 2021. Selected by the editors and kid-approved, the list of winners is available now on PARENTS.com/BestBooks and in the December issue of PARENTS, available now.

"The year 2021 was unpredictable for families, but they could always count on reading together as a way to bring on joy, laughter, learning, and adventure," says PARENTS Editor in Chief Julia Edelstein. "PARENTS highlights children's books in every issue, but December's list is particularly special. In a packed field of top notch children's literature released this year, these 30 books stand out as the most engaging, enriching, original and in many cases, beautiful to behold. I believe every title here deserves a spot on your child's bookshelf."

PARENTS editors, librarians, teachers and literacy experts nominated more than 250 titles published this year. A diverse group of over 100 kids and their parents helped determine 30 winners that deliver excitement, adventure, and kindness.

The complete list of PARENTS' Best Children's Books of 2021 is presented below by category and on PARENTS.com/BestBooks.

BOARD BOOKS

Comparrotives Written and illustrated by Janik Coat

Count to Love! Written by Andrea Pinkney , illustrated by Brian Pinkney

Drive the Fire Truck Illustrated by Dave Mottram

Peekaboo: Bear Written by Camilla Reid , illustrated by Ingela P. Arrhenius

Snap! Chomp Your Jaws! Written and illustrated by Bob Barner

Turn Seek Find: Habitats Written and illustrated by Ben Newman

Washer and Dryer's Big Job Written and illustrated by Steven Weinberg

Who Needs a Hug? Written by Dean Hacohen , illustrated by Sherry Scharschmidt

PICTURE BOOKS

Outside, Inside Written and illustrated by LeUyen Pham

Stella's Stellar Hair Written and illustrated by Yesenia Moises

Uma Wimple Charts Her House Written by Reif Larsen, illustrated by Ben Gibson

Our Skin: A First Conversation About Race Written by Megan Madison and Jessica Ralli , illustrated by Isabel Roxas

Chez Bob Written and illustrated by Bob Shea

Bicycle Bash Written and illustrated by Alison Farrell

The Olphabet: "O" No! An Alphabet Revolt Written by Jess M. Brallier , illustrated by Nichola Cowdery

Stick and Stone: Best Friends Forever! Written by Beth Ferry , illustrated by Tom Lichtenheld

Milo Imagines the World Written by Matt de la Peña, illustrated by Christian Robinson

Maybe ... Written and illustrated by Chris Haughton

Mel Fell Written and illustrated by Corey R. Tabor

Bear Is a Bear Written by Jonathan Stutzman , illustrated by Dan Santat

CHAPTER BOOKS

Pawcasso Written and illustrated by Remy Lai

Stamped (for Kids) Adapted by Sonja Cherry-Paul from the book by Jason Reynolds and Parents advisor Ibram X. Kendi , illustrated by Rachelle Baker

Simon and Chester: Super Detectives! Written and illustrated by Cale Atkinson

Maybe Maybe Marisol Rainey Written and illustrated by Erin Entrada Kelly

I'm On It! Written by Andrea Tsurumi

That Thing About Bollywood Written by Supriya Kelkar

The Chance to Fly Written by Ali Stroker and Stacy Davidowitz

The Double Life of Danny Day Written by Mike Thayer

Sisters of the Neversea Written by Cynthia Leitich Smith

The Troubled Girls of Dragomir Academy Written by Anne Ursu

Librarians also nominated over 75 new teen novels, which were reviewed by 25 teens who named 10 winners to the PARENTS list of Best Books for Teens. The list is available as a digital exclusive on PARENTS.com/TeenBooks.

