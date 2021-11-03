PlaceIQ Celebrates Being Named One Of Crain's Best Places To Work In New York City

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PlaceIQ , the company building a new model of consumer behavior with location data and insights, today announced its selection as one of New York City's Best Places to Work by Crain's New York Business for the eighth straight year. PlaceIQ ranked #10 out of the 100 companies to be honored in the listing, which represents "world-class organizations that are at the forefront of their respective fields, ranging from companies and firms in consulting, data and digital media, consumer tech, healthcare, public relations, recruiting, real estate, law and financial services."

PlaceIQ is pleased to be ranked in the Top 10 of the Best Places to Work in New York City as we make our return to the office with a new space in Rockefeller Center. With flexibility in mind, team members are able to transition back to the office as needed to enjoy a quiet space, collaborative sessions, or even team happy hours.

PlaceIQ was also recently able to finally gather the larger team in person for an offsite company retreat of fun and relaxation to celebrate a year of record growth and profitability.

"We're able to reunite with a renewed energy and renewed appreciation for our culture that has remained not only resilient through our recent challenges, but a key component of our success this year," said Duncan McCall, CEO and co-founder at PlaceIQ. "It's been a delight to be able to connect our team safely again as we close out a banner year and work together to determine what the future looks like for PlaceIQ."

In partnership with Best Companies Group, Crain's surveyed more than 20,000 employees across all five boroughs on the types of work atmospheres, leadership styles, opportunities for mentorship and professional growth, traditional benefits and atypical "work perks" that make a company a great place to work.

PlaceIQ is a leading data and technology provider that powers critical business and marketing decisions with location data, analytics, and insights. An early industry pioneer, PlaceIQ has become the standard for fueling better decisions by marketers, analysts and publishers through powerful, location-based consumer insights, real-world measurement, and attribution. With PlaceIQ, companies can uncover opportunities within the consumer journey by learning about and connecting with location-based audiences, measuring real-world ROI and applying insights that drive intelligent marketing and successful business outcomes. The company is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Palo Alto, Chicago, and Detroit. For more information, visit www.placeiq.com . Follow us on Twitter @PlaceIQ and like us on Facebook: PlaceIQ

