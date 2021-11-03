Uniform Named BigCommerce Technology Partner

Uniform offers headless presentation management and personalization to help businesses connect BigCommerce with CMS, front-end and CDN of choice

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uniform today announced it has been named a BigCommerce Technology Partner, providing more than 60,000 BigCommerce customers access to Uniform's composable platform. Beginning today, BigCommerce customers can directly access Uniform's platform from the BigCommerce App Marketplace.

"Through our partnership, we provide businesses with a foundation for rapid digital growth. Businesses take advantage of BigCommerce and Uniform are able to quickly launch to adjust to market needs and create landing pages and campaigns. Merchants get access to no-code presentation management where business users can compose personalized shopping experiences," said Lars Birkholm Petersen, CEO, at Uniform. "The shop can be launched as a modern Jamstack site or app, which is essential for better visitor experience and SEO rankings."

Uniform is a composable, headless digital experience platform, built for today's performance and scalability demands. Uniform lets businesses connect BigCommerce to the CMS, front-end and CDN of their choice. It gives developers the flexibility to use any front end framework - such as Next.js, Nuxt, Gatsby and others - and gives merchants a no-code interface to compose pages and digital experiences, where built-in personalization and testing are first-class capabilities.

"Our partnership with Uniform further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry," said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer for BigCommerce. "Uniform shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers."

BigCommerce Technology Partners are selected for offering best-in-class technologies, value and superior customer service. To start using Uniform on BigCommerce, visit www.bigcommerce.com/apps/uniform/ or Uniform's partner page at uniform.dev/bigcommerce

About Uniform

Uniform is the world's first composable DXP, built for today's performance and scalability demands. A frictionless, pre-integrated composable digital experience platform gives companies the choice to continuously adopt traditional and headless best-of-breed technologies without ever replatforming, allowing businesses to deliver omnichannel orchestration with built-in high-performance testing and personalization - regardless of how their tech stacks evolve over time. Several top brands use Uniform to power their digital experiences, including Cirque du Soleil, Life Extension, Sunweb and Trimble.

Learn more at uniform.dev and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. As a flexible Open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry's, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Sony and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney and London. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

