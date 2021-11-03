Westgate Resorts to Give Away 900 Free Vacations to U.S. Military Families

Now in its Tenth Year, Westgate Has Provided More Than 25,000 Free Vacations to Active Duty and Veteran Military Personnel and Their Families

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westgate Resorts will honor 900 active duty, veteran, and Gold Star U.S. military families with a free three-day, two-night action-packed Orlando vacation this Veterans Day in its Westgate Resorts Military Weekend. Starting at 9 a.m. EST on Thursday, Nov. 11, interested guests will have the chance to sign-up at WestgateSalutes.com for a complimentary weekend celebration for up to four guests at the Westgate Vacation Villas & Town Center Resort, Dec. 3-5, in a Studio Villa.



"For the 10th year, it is our honor to welcome and pamper thousands of the most deserving American heroes for a weekend filled with great music, beautiful weather and patriotism," said David Siegel, Westgate's Founder, CEO & President. "Having served in the military myself I know all too well the importance of quality family time for those who are serving or who have recently served our country."



This Westgate tradition is filled with family-fun activities, an annual 5K run, movie night, military resource fair, military vehicle demonstrations and more. Guests will also enjoy free admission to Westgate's Shipwreck Island Water Park, a private outdoor concert featuring Nashville favorite, the Chris Weaver Band, mesmerizing magic by Las Vegas headlining magician Jen Kramer and a spectacular fireworks display to cap off the night.



Starting at 9 a.m. EST on Nov. 11, 2021, the first 900 eligible military personnel who visit WestgateSalutes.com and complete the online military appreciation form will receive a complimentary stay for up to four guests at Westgate Town Center Resort & Spa or Westgate Vacation Villas Resort & Spa during the weekend of Dec. 3-5 in a Studio Villa. A valid DD214 for combat veterans or a currently active Military ID card will be required to receive final reservation confirmation.



Westgate's Military Weekend 2021 is made possible by a number of incredible sponsors who proudly support the men and women of our armed forces, including SeaWorld Orlando, voted the #1 theme park in the country by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice poll, who donated $100,000 in complimentary tickets for veterans and their families, as well as Interval International, who has provided significant support for this very special event. Interval International is a world leader in providing quality resort exchange and travel services to timeshare owners across the globe.



ABOUT WESTGATE RESORTS

Westgate Resorts is the largest privately held timeshare company in the world and one of the largest resort developers in the United States. Founded in 1982 by David Siegel, the company is headquartered in Orlando with seven Orlando hotels, and 27 themed destination resorts nationwide, featuring more than 15,000 luxury villas and hotel rooms in popular vacation destinations throughout the United States such as Miami, Orlando and Cocoa Beach, Florida; New York City, New York; Park City, Utah; Las Vegas, Nevada; Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Williamsburg, Virginia; Branson, Missouri; Mesa, Arizona; and Tunica, Mississippi. Most Westgate Resorts locations feature a variety of unique restaurant, retail, and spa concepts, including Drafts Burger Bar, Edge Steakhouse, Westgate Marketplace & Deli and Serenity Spa by Westgate. For more information about Westgate Resorts, visit www.westgateresorts.com.

