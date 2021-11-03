Winbond W77Q Secure Flash gains further endorsement with FIPS 140-3 Automated Cryptographic Validation Test System

TAICHUNG, Taiwan, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winbond Electronics Corporation, a leading global supplier of semiconductor memory solutions, today announced that their TrustME® W77Q Secure Flash has received FIPS 140-3 Automated Cryptographic Validation Test System (ACVTS) certification. FIPS (Federal Information Processing Standard) 140 is a series of security standards published by the U.S. government that specify security requirements for the evaluation of cryptographic modules. This standard is applicable to all agencies using cryptographic-based security systems to protect sensitive information in computer and telecommunication systems. FIPS 140-3 is the latest FIPS 140 standard and is thoroughly aligned with the international ISO/IEC standards.

FIPS 140-3 ACVTS is the NIST Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program which provides validation testing of approved cryptographic algorithms and their individual components.

An algorithm implementation successfully tested by a lab and validated by NIST is added to an appropriate validation list, which identifies the vendor, implementation, operational environment, validation date and algorithm details.

"Acumen Security congratulates Winbond Electronics Corporation on receiving their Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program (CAVP) certificates for the W77Q TrustME® Secure Flash memory. This certification ensures the cryptographic algorithms being used have been implemented as per their respective standards. We are honored that Winbond has selected Acumen Security as their security certification partner and we look forward to working together on future certification efforts," said Ashit Vora, co-founder and Vice President of Acumen Security.

"By passing FIPS 140-3 ACVTS and being listed on CAVP list, W77Q is proven to be NIST-recommended cryptographic algorithms and their individual components," Winbond added.

W77Q's exceptional security offers an internal hardware HASH function (SHA-256) that is used for the cryptographic encryption of several functions, including:

- Communication channels

- Cryptographic read and write locks

- Cryptographic protection of data integrity

- Cryptographic over-the-air (OTA) firmware updates

- Root of Trust functions.

TrustME® W77Q Secure Flash has previously obtained Common Criteria EAL2 and ISO 26262 ASIL-C Ready certifications from SGS Brightsight and SGS-TÜV Saar GmbH, respectively. Now, with FIPS 140-3 ACVTS validation, it offers customers absolute confidence when choosing W77Q as their security solution – especially in 5G IoT applications, where most of the devices will include at least one cryptographic component requiring cybersecurity.

About Winbond

Winbond Electronics Corporation is a leading global supplier of semiconductor memory solutions. The Company provides customer-driven memory solutions backed by the expert capabilities of product design, R&D, manufacturing, and sales services. Winbond's product portfolio, consisting of Specialty DRAM, Mobile DRAM, Code Storage Flash, and TrustME® Secure Flash, is widely used by tier-1 customers in communication, consumer electronics, automotive and industrial, and computer peripheral markets. Winbond is headquartered in Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) and it has subsidiaries in the USA, Japan, Israel, China, Hong Kong, and Germany. Based on Taichung and new Kaohsiung 12-inch fabs in Taiwan, Winbond keeps pace to develop in-house technologies to provide high-quality memory IC products.

TrustME® is a trademark of Winbond Electronics Corporation. All other product names that appear in this material are for identification purposes only and are acknowledged trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

