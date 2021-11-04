Dish off the Block's Holiday Gifts for Home Chefs

New website delivers hundreds of recipes and a one-stop-shop for spices and cookbooks created by foodie and founder Pamela Gelsomini

BLOCK ISLAND, R.I., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dish off the Block, a lifestyle blog developed by recipe creator Pamela Gelsomini, announces the launch of its new website featuring hundreds of recipes and a new "shop" that makes it easy to purchase products, including Dish off the Block (DotB) spices and cookbooks.

The DotB spices, including Ragin' Cajun, Superbly Herby, and Ciao Bella, are the perfect stocking stuffer for the home cook searching for some inspiration in the kitchen!

The trio of spices, available separately ($12.00) or in a gift set ($34.99), have been developed to elevate the flavor profile of any dish. Ragin' Cajun is a blend of 12 herbs and spices that provide a zesty kick. Superbly Herby features eight herbs and spices with a pinch of brown sugar, which, when blended with flour creates the perfect herb coating for fish, chicken, or pork. And Ciao Bella combines six herbs and spices adding the perfect blend of Italian flavor to every dish.

Each of the DotB spices complement many of the recipes in Pam's first cookbook, What Can I Make With This Frickin' Chicken?!, a compilation of 50 tried and true chicken recipes sure to shake up the weekly meal rotation. It is available in softcover ($24.95) and hardcover ($34.95). Or, pre-order Pam's second book, Fish Off the Block, which will be available in the first quarter of 2022.

Dish off the Block invites you to spice up the holidays with these fun gifts for the foodies in your life! Find it all on the new website dishofftheblock.com.

Contact: Stephanie Neil, steph@dishofftheblock.com

