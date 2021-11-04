Optima Dermatology Now Open in Macedonia

MACEDONIA, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optima Dermatology is pleased to announce its new practice in Macedonia is now open and accepting patients. The practice is located at a temporary location at 911 East Aurora Road.

Optima Dermatology is proud to be expanding convenient access to expert dermatology care in Ohio and takes great pride in providing an exceptional experience at each practice. Optima Dermatology's industry-leading, board-certified dermatologists and providers treat a broad range of medical dermatology conditions and diseases, including skin cancer, eczema, acne, psoriasis, and more. In addition to general dermatology, Optima Dermatology offers cosmetic services, including neurotoxin injections (such as Botox® and Dysport®), fillers, and more.

Board-certified dermatologist Meredith Reimer, MD, FAAD, has been serving patients in the Cleveland area since 2013, preceded by two years in Colorado and four years in Chicago.

"I'm excited to be continuing my work serving patients in Ohio with Optima Dermatology," said Reimer. "Optima Dermatology's guiding principle is to treat every patient as we would want our friends and family to be treated. My approach to patient care is perfectly aligned with that sentiment and has been since the start of my career."

Shelley Plescia, NP-C, is offering medical aesthetic services at the Macedonia practice. Plescia brings more than 17 years of experience in dermatology and aesthetics and has advanced training with Botox® and Dysport®, dermal fillers, including Juvéderm®, VolumaTM, Vollure, Volbella, and Restylane®, Kybella®, PRP hair restoration, and microneedling. Plescia has also trained healthcare providers in aesthetic injections, neurotoxins, and HA fillers.

Plescia's patients can expect custom aesthetic treatment plans tailored to their needs. Plescia is dedicated to making a positive impact on her patients' lives.

Optima Dermatology looks forward to partnering with the local medical community and strives to take a collaborative approach with a seamless referral process. If you are a healthcare provider interested in learning more about Optima Dermatology, please contact our medical community team at MedicalCommunity@OptimaDermatology.com. You can also call the Macedonia practice at 330-306-9844, or fax at 330-525-9009.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Reimer, please call 330-306-9844. The Patient Support Team is available Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 6:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. and Wednesday and Friday from 6:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

For more information, including a full list of services, please visit https://optimadermatology.com/locations/oh/macedonia-oh .

About Optima Dermatology

Optima Dermatology is revolutionizing skin care. Our mission centers on creating greater access to expert dermatology care and delivering an unparalleled patient experience. With a focus on excellence and innovation, our world class team is highly engaged, mission-driven, and inspired to set the new standard in dermatology. Our guiding principle is to treat each and every patient as we would want our friends and family to be treated, and we are committed to being your trusted experts in all aspects of skin care.

