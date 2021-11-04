The Perecman Firm Listed to U.S. News & World Report - Best Lawyers® 2022 "Best Law Firms"

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C. , is proud to announce that it has been recognized in U.S. News & World Report – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" 2022 edition in the area of personal injury litigation – plaintiffs, tier 1, for the metropolitan areas of New York City and Long Island.

Firms named to the prestigious U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" rankings are recognized for professional excellence with consistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. The Perecman Firm has been ranked tier 1 for both areas, the top tier designation which reflects the highest level of respect a firm can earn among other leading lawyers and clients from the same communities and practice areas.

"I am very proud that our legal team at The Perecman Firm was once again recognized in Best Lawyers 'Best Law Firms' and have received the highest tier rating for New York City and Long Island," said David Perecman, Founder and Lead Trial Attorney at The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C. "This prestigious honor underscores the reputation we've built among our clients and peers in the legal community. We will continue to do what we do best – provide excellent legal counsel and secure justice to those who have been wrongfully injured and harmed due to negligence."

To be eligible for a "Best Law Firms" ranking, a firm must first have a lawyer recognized in The Best Lawyers in America©, which recognizes the top 5% of private practicing lawyers in the country. The rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process including client and lawyer assessments, peer reviews from leading attorneys, and a review of additional information provided by law firms in the formal submission process.

This latest recognition comes on the heels of Mr. Perecman being named Best Lawyers® 2022 Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs "Lawyer of the Year" in Long Island and one of The Best Lawyers in America© for the 15th consecutive year. Mr. Perecman was recognized for his work in plaintiffs' personal injury litigation, a testament to his decades of success fighting for injured victims, workers, and families in New York City, Long Island and the surrounding New York metro areas. He has been named to Best Lawyers every year since 2008.

In 1983, Mr. Perecman founded The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C. Over the following decades, he's built a team that's become trusted by injured victims, workers, and their families throughout New York City and Long Island, and which has recovered over half a billion dollars in compensation for the wrongfully injured and harmed. With a skilled and experienced legal staff, the firm handles various matters, including construction accidents, premises liability, motor vehicle accidents, wrongful death, and civil rights matters, as well as workers' compensation and Social Security Disability.

Founded in 1983 by David Perecman, The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C. is a full-service personal injury law firm with offices in New York, New York, and Jericho, New York. The firm's attorneys concentrate their legal practices in all aspects of personal injury, including construction accidents, premises liability, motor vehicle accidents, wrongful death, and civil rights matters, as well as workers' compensation and Social Security Disability. Recognized by U.S. News for the past ten consecutive years as one of the Best Law Firms in America for Plaintiff's Personal Injury in New York, and distinguished among their peers for their professionalism, knowledge, and results by nationally-recognized organizations, including Super Lawyers® and Best Lawyers®, the firm and its attorneys have recovered more than half a billion dollars in verdicts and settlements on their clients' behalf. This year, in recognition of his groundbreaking work in and out of the courtroom, David Perecman has been named a Best Lawyers® 2022 Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs "Lawyer of the Year" awardee in Long Island. For more information, visit www.perecman.com .

