Power Rogers Earns Chicago Metro Tier 1 Ranking in 2022 "Best Law Firms" List

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Rogers, a nationally renowned Civil Trial Practice based in Chicago, has been selected to the 2022 U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" list.

The firm earned the publication's most prestigious Metropolitan Tier 1 ranking in the category of Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs.

"Best Law Firms" Rankings

U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" recognizes the nation's most accomplished legal practices. Best Lawyers evaluates over 13,000 law firms and individual lawyers to compile its rankings, and publishes the final "Best Law Firms" list each year in November.

To be eligible for inclusion, firms must have at least one attorney named in the current edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. Eligible firms are evaluated on multiple criteria of success, including a firm's expertise, professional references, verifiable results, and whether surveyed attorneys would refer important cases or clients to the firm.

Data collected from surveys and evaluations is used to compare firms within the same metropolitan area. Firms scored the highest by their peers earn the publication's most coveted Tier 1 ranking.

Chicago's Premier Personal Injury Practice

Power Rogers' latest selection among the "Best Law Firms" is a testament to decades of success.

Hailed among the nation's most accomplished personal injury practices, Power Rogers boasts an impressive track record, including:

Over $4 billion in verdicts and settlements – roughly $900 million more than its closest competitor since the year 2000.

Named the "No. 1 Plaintiffs' Law Firm" in most dollars earned by Chicago Lawyer's Annual Settlement Survey 11 years in a row.

Power Rogers owes its remarkable success to a talented team of trial lawyers. In addition to holding prominent posts in prestigious organizations such as the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association and the Inner Circle of Advocates, the firm's attorneys are continually featured in The Best Lawyers in America®, Illinois Super Lawyers, the Lawdragon 500, and numerous other ranking publications.

As a proven personal injury powerhouse, Power Rogers has recovered billions for clients in complex claims involving serious personal injury, wrongful death, trucking accidents, and medical malpractice. The firm is also known for its work representing victims of civil rights abuses, and has recovered millions in high-profile settlements involving police misconduct, brutality, and officer-involved shootings.

For more information, visit: www.powerrogers.com.



